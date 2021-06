Tokyo Ticket Dissipates Stress for Regan Smith as Battle vs. McKeown Awaits. Just days after surrendering her 100 back world record to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, Regan Smith secured her spot at her first Olympic Games with a victory in the 100 back at U.S. Olympic Trials. With all eyes on Smith, she went out hard and flipped in 27.90, two tenths under McKeown’s world record pace and with a significant lead. On the back half, Smith received pressure from Katharine Berkoff in the lane next to her, but she never slipped from the lead. Smith touched the wall in 58.35, a bit slower than her 57.92 from the previous night’s semifinals that ranks her second in the world for 2021 but enough to secure a spot in her first Olympic Games.