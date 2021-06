RIDGELAND, S.C. — Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer continues to draw a big gallery at the first-ever Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club. Nimmer is playing in his second PGA Tour event of the season in his home state and locals made sure to come out early Saturday morning to support the former Hilton Head Christian star. Among Nimmer's big gallery is his parents who live just down the round from Congaree.