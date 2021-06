My Log File

I've been running a couple of wspr beacons, Sota Beams wsprlite and wsprlite flexi, for several years and marvel at the places from which my signals have been reported. I would like to return the favour and become part of the reporting network, but I'm a complete newby as far as reception goes. Can anyone point me to a place where I can be instructed, in words of one syllable how to set up and run such a system, using a dedicated receiver if possible. I have a raspi 2c and several standard computers using windows 10, one of which dual boots with linux mint.