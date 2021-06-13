Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach Program accepting applications for host sites
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program has reopened the host site application for the 2021-22 grant year. "For the last two years, youth programming across the state halted. Now as sites begin to reopen and increase their capacity, youth-focused organizations are looking to build back better than ever. Becoming an Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach host site may help organizations meet their youth programming goals and community needs," said Celine Beggs, 4-H youth program specialist.