'This Is Us': Why Sterling K. Brown Was Strongly Against Randall's Birth Mother Being Alive

By Elizabeth Randolph
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Sterling K. Brown has played Randall Pearson on This Is Us for five seasons. Throughout the years, his character faced being a Black man raised by a white family, reconnected with his birth father, and managed his household alongside his wife, Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson). InThis Is Us Season 5, Randall discovered his biological mother, Laurel (Jenifer C. Williams and Angela E. Gibbs) lived years after his birth. Brown opened up about how the revelation changed his feelings regarding Randall.

