Study: Key Antarctic ice shelf is speeding up its collapse

By Andrew Freedman
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pine Island Glacier on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is responsible for more than a quarter of Antarctica's contribution to global sea level rise over the past decades. Now, a new study shows it is more vulnerable to rapid melting than thought, because climate change is weakening its natural braking system.

Earth ScienceScience Now

Ice-shelf retreat drives recent Pine Island Glacier speedup

Speedup of Pine Island Glacier over the past several decades has made it Antarctica’s largest contributor to sea-level rise. The past speedup is largely due to grounding-line retreat in response to ocean-induced thinning that reduced ice-shelf buttressing. While speeds remained fairly steady from 2009 to late 2017, our Copernicus Sentinel 1A/B–derived velocity data show a >12% speedup over the past 3 years, coincident with a 19-km retreat of the ice shelf. We use an ice-flow model to simulate this loss, finding that accelerated calving can explain the recent speedup, independent of the grounding-line, melt-driven processes responsible for past speedups. If the ice shelf’s rapid retreat continues, it could further destabilize the glacier far sooner than would be expected due to surface- or ocean-melting processes.
Antarctic glacier ice shelf shrank by one-fifth since 2017

An important Antarctic glacier is looking more vulnerable as satellite images show that the ice shelf that kept it from falling into the ocean is breaking apart much faster than previously thought and creating giant icebergs, a new study finds. stated in. Pine Island Glacier ice shelf loss accelerated in...
Giant Ice Shelf Crumbling Faster than Expected

Antarctica’s monster Pine Island Glacier—one of the fastest melting glaciers on the continent—is giving climate scientists new reasons to worry. The trouble has to do with its ice shelf, a frozen ledge at the edge of the Pine Island Glacier. The ice shelf helps stabilize and contain the vast flow of ice behind it.
Critical Antarctic ice shelf breaking away at an alarming rate

A new study published in Science Advances has revealed that the Pine Island Glacier's ice shelf is breaking away at a rate much faster than previously measured. If the ice shelf holding the Pine Iceland Glacier together breaks away, the entire iceberg may fall into the sea.[...]. A new study...
Earth Sciencearxiv.org

Analysis and prediction of changes in the temperature of the pure freshwater ice column in the Antarctic and the Arctic

This paper investigates the initial boundary value problem for a non-stationary one-dimensional heat equation that simulates the temperature distribution in freshwater ice near the Earth's poles. The mathematical model has been constructed taking into account solid-liquid phase transitions. Data from meteorological stations were used to determine the model parameters, with the help of which the necessary physical and thermophysical characteristics of the computational domain were obtained. For the numerical solution of the problem, the finite volume method (FVM) was used. For the obtained periodic regime, the temperature versus depth dependences for each month were plotted, and the depth of the active layer, as well as the depth of zero annual amplitudes were found for each meteorological station. A forecast of the ice temperature regime for 2100 was modeled for three Representative Concentration Pathway (RCP) scenarios of global warming: moderate RCP2.6, corresponding to the current emissions of RCP7 and adopted at the Paris Agreement in 2015 RCP1.9. By analyzing the impact of an additional 0,5 degrees Celsius of warming on other areas, a reduction in the full range of risks to humanity and the planet as a whole becomes evident with the proper efforts of the global community. Thus, the conducted modeling has confirmed the need to reduce the rate of global warming.
Marine ice cliff collapse limited by ice sheet thickness

Marine-terminating glaciers may be less vulnerable to rapid and irreversible collapse than previously suggested, according to a new study, which finds that ice cliff collapse is limited by upstream thinning of the ice sheet and how quickly calved icebergs and sea-ice float away. The glaciers of Greenland and Antarctica slowly flow to the sea, terminating in massive vertical ice cliffs. Occasionally, these partially submerged margins can collapse under their own weight and trigger rapid disintegration of ice sheets. It's thought that this process, called marine ice cliff instability (MICI), could lead to the catastrophic retreat of some of the planet's largest ice sheets, substantially contributing to global sea level rise. However, current models of MICI remain controversial. While there is evidence supporting MICI in the paleo-record, it has yet to be observed in modern-day glaciers. Understanding the processes that govern the stability of marine-terminating glaciers is crucial to forecasting potential future sea level rise. Jeremy Bassis and colleagues developed an improved dynamic ice model that captures the complex behavior of marine-terminating ice cliffs. Unlike previous rheologic models, Bassis et al.'s is capable of simulating glacier flow and ice fracture simultaneously. According to the study, upstream ice thickness plays a key role in determining ice cliff collapse - dynamic thinning of the glacier can slow or stabilize cliff retreat. What's more, the resistive forces at the ice front - the packed sea-ice and icebergs that choke narrow fjords - can further slow, even halt, the retreat of an ice cliff. However, when there is significant upstream ice thickening, a transition to catastrophic ice sheet collapse can occur. Nicholas Golledge and Daniel Lowry discuss the study and its implications further in a related Perspective.
Ice Shelf Holding Pine Island Glacier Could Collapse Within a Decade

The Pine Island Glacier is currently Antarctica's greatest contributor to sea level rise, and, now, a new study warns that it could be closer to collapse than previously thought. The research, published in Science Advances Friday, found that the vulnerable glacier had sped up by 12 percent over the last...
Study points to a seed black hole produced by a dark matter halo collapse

Supermassive black holes, or SMBHs, are black holes with masses that are several million to billion times the mass of our sun. The Milky Way hosts an SMBH with mass a few million times the solar mass. Surprisingly, astrophysical observations show that SMBHs already existed when the universe was very young. For example, a billion solar mass black holes are found when the universe was just 6% of its current age, 13.7 billion years. How do these SMBHs in the early universe originate?
Why a mighty Antarctic glacier is purging ice into the sea

Climate 101 is a Mashable series that answers provoking and salient questions about Earth’s warming climate. Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier, already the biggest source of sea level rise from the ice-clad continent, has started purging more ice than ever observed (from it) into the ocean. In research recently published in...
Scientists Say High-Altitude Balloons May Be Used To Study Venus

Researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech said Monday they want to further test the use of high-altitude balloons — like two used in California after a series of earthquakes about two years ago — to determine if they could be utilized to study seismic activity on Venus. Instruments...
Geochemical study confirms cause of end-Permian mass extinction event

The most severe mass extinction event in the past 540 million years eliminated more than 90 percent of Earth's marine species and 75 percent of terrestrial species. Although scientists had previously hypothesized that the end-Permian mass extinction, which took place 251 million years ago, was triggered by voluminous volcanic eruptions in a region of what is now Siberia, they were not able to explain the mechanism by which the eruptions resulted in the extinction of so many different species, both in the oceans and on land.
Earth's atmosphere trapping 'unprecedented' amount of heat: NASA, NOAA report

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have determined in new research that the Earth’s atmosphere has been trapping an “unprecedented” amount of heat, with the planet’s energy imbalance approximately doubling from 2005 to 2019. NASA explained in a release...
Collapse may not always be inevitable for marine ice cliffs

When it comes to global warming and sea level rise, scientists have made some dire predictions. One of the most calamitous involves the widespread collapse of ice cliffs along the edges of Greenland and Antarctica, which could raise sea level as much as 4 meters by 2200 (SN: 2/6/19). Now, new simulations suggest that massive glaciers flowing into the sea may not be as vulnerable to such collapses as once believed.