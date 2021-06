It’s undeniable that Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius have both been major disappointments thus far. On Opening Day, Bohm and Gregorius were the 5th and 6th hitters in the lineup behind Hoskins, Harper, and Realmuto. They were expected to be major RBI guys, driving in the Phillies’ three best hitters, and, in turn, they were expected to get on base for Jean Segura hitting behind them. Going into the season, ZiPS projected Bohm and Gregorius to be worth 2.8 WAR and 2.6 WAR, respectively.