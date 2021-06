There are certain flavor combinations that are just irresistible — like sweet and sour or our personal favorite, sweet and salty. If you’re looking for delicious recipes with some awesome ingredient combinations, look no further than Martha Stewart. She is one of our go-to’s for all things dessert from her frozen sorbet meringue cake and cherry cheesecake to even her no-bake key lime cheesecake. She’s got a recipe for everyone. Surely, your whole family will fall in love with one of Stewart’s fantastic treats. Her latest is perfect for any potato chip or bacon-loving dads. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s a twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie, she calls it a bacon potato-chip chocolate cookie and it looks divine.