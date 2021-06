WILLIAMSON — The Kermit Blue Devils baseball team made school history this past week as they captured the first ever Mingo County baseball title with an 11-6 win over Matewan in the championship game at Lefty Hamilton Park. Austin Smith picked up the win on the mound for the Blue Devils while Gage Whitt came in and got the save to help them secure the undefeated season. Chandler Copley went a perfect 4-4 at the plate to lead the Kermit attack while Dakota Walker also had a big hit that spurred a Blue Devil rally.