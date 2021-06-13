Are computers or humans to blame for unemployment issues?. In this day and age, one would think with our state government, with all of our computer intelligence, we could have correct information. On Jan. 31, I received a letter from the Office of Unemployment Insurance of my sufficient base period wages to establish a claim for unemployment insurance benefits and the total amount of benefits I would receive. On Feb. 3, I received another letter from them saying their records indicate I had been receiving unemployment all along. I have not received my first check or any checks.