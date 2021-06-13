Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Are computers or humans to blame for unemployment issues?

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

Are computers or humans to blame for unemployment issues?. In this day and age, one would think with our state government, with all of our computer intelligence, we could have correct information. On Jan. 31, I received a letter from the Office of Unemployment Insurance of my sufficient base period wages to establish a claim for unemployment insurance benefits and the total amount of benefits I would receive. On Feb. 3, I received another letter from them saying their records indicate I had been receiving unemployment all along. I have not received my first check or any checks.

www.messenger-inquirer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Owensboro, KY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.