York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in York, NE

York News-Times
 9 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

yorknewstimes.com
City
York, NE
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
New York City, NYnycweathernow.com

NYC Heavy Rain With Localized Flooding Possible

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We have some relief on the way for those who don’t like the humidity, but remnants of TS Claudette is still helping enhance our incoming front in an indirect way. That’ll translate into some heavy rain and thunder, especially this afternoon as that front slams into some tropical air Claudette left behind. After that, we are golden till Saturday when very warm temps and humidity return.
Martinsville, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Wahoo, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Wahoo, NE

The Wahoo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.
Buras, LAPosted by
Buras Updates

Jump on Buras’s rainy forecast today

(BURAS, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Buras, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Houston Weather – Moderate to heavy rain possible today

HOUSTON (KIAH) A new update from the National Weather Service Houston Galveston this morning…. A cold front will stall just north of the coast this morning and enhance the development of showers and thunderstorms ahead and along the boundary throughout the day. Rain chances decrease this evening as the frontal...