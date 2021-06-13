Cancel
Could the First World War have ended in 1915?

By Simon Heffer
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas there a chance, before America came into the First World War in 1917, that the conflict could have been ended by negotiation, before Passchendaele, even before the Somme, saving hundreds of thousands, or possibly millions of lives? That is the question posed by Plotting for Peace, an exceptionally original book by Daniel Larsen, an American intelligence specialist. His view is that a negotiated peace was possible – but was scuppered, partly by a highly political naval officer, Reginald Hall, who ran the Admiralty’s intelligence division from October 1914, and decided that the Americans could not be trusted in their relations with the Germans, and tinkered with decrypted messages between London and Washington before showing them to his political masters.

