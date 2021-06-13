Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 11

The 2021 season has now officially passed 2020 in terms of length, and we have another 100 or so games ahead of us for our fantasy seasons and the league to sort itself out. With the chapter turn pushing us into areas of the schedule not seen since 2019, we also have a temporary swap for this column. I’m filling in for your regular author, Brendan Tuma, and I find this change noteworthy because of the nature of the article itself. These are 20 things to watch in Week 11, and every fantasy analyst has a slightly different approach or spin when digging through numbers. The good news is that Brendan and I are generally aligned — as you will see throughout this column –, but I find that writing from a fresh perspective will give you, the reader, another voice to consider when following the upcoming week of games.