The Microbiology Toolbox contains techniques for inducing mutations in viruses that give new power to microorganisms. Scientists perform these operations for many reasons, including wanting to understand how microorganisms evade detection by the immune system. However, adding capacity to a pathogen carries with it an obvious risk, especially if this “acquisition of function” involves an increase in pathogenicity or infectivity. You may escape from the laboratory by chance or by design. So why do you do it? Some researchers claim that the study gives a glimpse of what the virus can do before it invades nature and threatens people.