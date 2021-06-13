Cancel
Astronomy

Supermassive Black Holes Impact The Universe Beyond The Bounds Of The Galaxies They Belong To

By Anna Daniels
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack holes are a mystery. They are large, mighty, and the energy that comes from their swirling cloaks can impact the landscape of nurseries and graveyards of stars in the nearby galaxies. Even with masses close to billions of suns, the peculiar objects are insignificant in the vast galactic core,...

Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Earliest Gigantic Black Hole Storm Ever Discovered – Supermassive Black Hole a Telltale Sign About Very Early History of the Universe

Researchers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) discovered a titanic galactic wind driven by a supermassive black hole 13.1 billion years ago. This is the earliest-yet-observed example of such wind to date and is a telltale sign that huge black holes have a profound effect on the growth of galaxies from the very early history of the Universe.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Higher-Derivative Supergravity, AdS$_4$ Holography, and Black Holes

We use conformal supergravity techniques to study four-derivative corrections in four-dimensional gauged supergravity. We show that the four-derivative Lagrangian for the propagating degrees of freedom of the $\mathcal{N}=2$ gravity multiplet is determined by two real dimensionless constants. We demonstrate that all solutions of the two-derivative equations of motion in the supergravity theory also solve the four-derivative equations of motion. These results are then applied to explicitly calculate the regularized on-shell action for any asymptotically locally AdS$_4$ solution of the two-derivative equations of motion. The four-derivative terms in the supergravity Lagrangian modify the entropy and other thermodynamic observables for the black hole solutions of the theory. We calculate these corrections explicitly and demonstrate that the quantum statistical relation holds for general stationary black holes in the presence of the four-derivative corrections. Employing an embedding of this supergravity model in M-theory we show how to use supersymmetric localization results in the holographically dual three-dimensional SCFT to determine the unknown coefficients in the four-derivative supergravity action. This in turn leads to new detailed results for the first subleading $N^{\frac{1}{2}}$ correction to the large $N$ partition function of a class of three-dimensional SCFTs on compact Euclidean manifolds. In addition, we calculate explicitly the first subleading correction to the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy of asymptotically AdS$_4$ black holes in M-theory. We also discuss how to add matter multiplets to the supergravity theory in the presence of four-derivative terms and to generalize some of these results to six- and higher-derivative supergravity.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Anisotropic satellite galaxy quenching modulated by supermassive black hole activity

Ignacio Martín-Navarro, Annalisa Pillepich, Dylan Nelson, Vicente Rodriguez-Gomez, Martina Donnari, Lars Hernquist, Volker Springel. The evolution of satellite galaxies is shaped by their constant interaction with the circum galactic medium surrounding central galaxies, which in turn may be affected by gas and energy ejected from the central supermassive black hole. However, the nature of this coupling between black holes and galaxies is highly debated and observational evidence remains scarce. Here we report an analysis of archival data on 124,163 satellite galaxies in the potential wells of 29,631 dark matter halos with masses between 10$^{12}$ and $10^{14}$ solar masses. We find that quiescent satellites are relatively less frequent along the minor axis of their central galaxies. This observation might appear counterintuitive as black hole activity is expected to eject mass and energy preferentially in the direction of the minor axis of the host galaxy. However, we show that the observed signal results precisely from the ejective nature of black hole feedback in massive halos, as active galactic nuclei-powered outflows clear out the circumgalactic medium, reducing the ram pressure and thus preserving star formation. This interpretation is supported by the IllustrisTNG suite of cosmological numerical simulations, where a similar modulation is observed even though the sub-grid implementation of black hole feedback is effectively isotropic. Our results provide compelling observational evidence for the role of black holes in regulating galaxy evolution over spatial scales differing by several orders of magnitude.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Primordial black hole production during first-order phase transitions

Primordial black holes (PBHs) produced in the early Universe have attracted wide interest for their ability to constitute dark matter and explain the compact binary coalescence. We propose a new mechanism of PBH production during first-order phase transitions (PTs) and find that PBHs are naturally produced during PTs model-independently. Because of the randomness of the quantum tunneling, there always exists some probability that the vacuum decay is postponed in a whole Hubble volume. Since the vacuum energy density remains constant while radiation is quickly redshifted in the expanding Universe, the postponed vacuum decay then results in overdense regions, which finally collapse into PBHs as indicated by numerical simulations. Utilizing this result one can obtain mutual predictions and constraints between PBHs and GWs from PTs. The predicted mass function of PBHs is nearly monochromatic. We investigate two typical cases and find that 1) PBHs from a PT constitute all dark matter and GWs peak at $1$Hz, 2) PBHs from a PT can explain the coalescence events observed by LIGO-Virgo collaboration, and meanwhile GWs can explain the common-spectrum process detected by NANOGrav collaboration.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:GW190521: A dynamical capture of two black holes

Authors:Rossella Gamba, Matteo Breschi, Gregorio Carullo, Piero Rettegno, Simone Albanesi, Sebastiano Bernuzzi, Alessandro Nagar. Abstract: We analyze the gravitational-wave signal GW190521 under the hypothesis that it was generated by the merger of two nonspinning black holes on hyperbolic orbits. The best configuration matching the data corresponds to two black holes of source frame masses of $81^{+62}_{-25}M_\odot$ and $52^{+32}_{-32}M_\odot$ undergoing two encounters and then merging into an intermediate-mass black hole. Under the hyperbolic merger hypothesis, we find an increase of one unit in the recovered signal-to-noise ratio and a 14 e-fold increase in the maximum likelihood value compared to a quasi-circular merger with precessing spins. We conclude that our results support the first gravitational-wave detection from the dynamical capture of two stellar-mass black holes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The effect of screening mechanisms on black hole binary inspiral waveforms

Scalar-tensor theories leaving significant modifications of gravity at cosmological scales rely on screening mechanisms to recover General Relativity (GR) in high-density regions and pass stringent tests with astrophysical objects. Much focus has been placed on the signatures of such modifications of gravity on the propagation of gravitational waves (GWs) through cosmological distances while typically assuming their emission from fully screened regions with the wave generation strictly abiding by GR. Here, we closely analyse the impact of screening mechanisms on the inspiral GW waveforms from compact sources by employing a scaling method that enables a post-Newtonian (PN) expansion in screened regimes. Particularly, we derive the leading-order corrections to a fully screened emission to first PN order in the near zone and we also compute the modifications in the unscreened radiation zone to second PN order. For a concrete example, we apply our results to a cubic Galileon model. The resulting GW amplitude from a binary black hole inspiral deviate from its GR counterpart at most by one part in $10^{2}$ for the modifications in the radiation zone and at most one part in $10^{11}$ due to next-order corrections to the fully screened near zone. We expect such modifications to be undetectable by the current generation of GW detectors, but the deviation is not so small as to remain undetectable in future experiments.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Constraining extra dimensions using observations of black hole quasi-normal modes

The presence of extra dimensions generically modify the spacetime geometry of a rotating black hole, by adding an additional hair, besides the mass $M$ and the angular momentum $J$, known as the `tidal charge' parameter, $\beta$. In a braneworld scenario with one extra spatial dimension, the extra dimension is expected to manifest itself through -- (a) negative values of $\beta$, and (b) modified gravitational perturbations. This in turn would affect the quasi-normal modes of rotating black holes. We numerically solve the perturbed gravitational field equations using the continued fractions method and determine the quasi-normal mode spectra for the braneworld black hole. We find that increasingly negative values of $\beta$ correspond to a diminishing imaginary part of the quasi-normal mode, or equivalently, an increasing damping time. Using the publicly available data of the properties of the remnant black hole in the gravitational wave signal GW150914, we check for consistency between the predicted values (for a given $\beta$) of the frequency and damping time of the least-damped $\ell=2,m=2$ quasi-normal mode and measurements of these quantities using other independent techniques. We find that it is highly unlikely for the tidal charge, $\beta \lesssim -0.05$, providing a conservative limit on the tidal charge parameter. Implications and future directions are discussed.
Sciencebioengineer.org

From burglar alarms to black hole detectors

Last year, Anupam Mazumdar, a physicist from the University of Groningen, jointly proposed an experiment together with colleagues from the UK that could conclusively prove whether gravity is a quantum phenomenon. This experiment would focus on observing two relatively large, entangled quantum systems in free fall. In a new article, published on 4 June in Physical Review Research, the scientists describe in more detail how two types of noise could be reduced. They suggest that quantum interference could be applied in the production of a sensitive instrument that could detect movements of objects ranging from butterflies to burglars and black holes.
AstronomyNewswise

A study shows the unexpected effect of black holes beyond their own galaxies

Newswise — At the heart of almost every sufficiently massive galaxy there is a black hole whose gravitational field, although very intense, affects only a small region around the centre of the galaxy. Even though these objects are thousands of millions of times smaller than their host galaxies our current view is that the Universe can be understood only if the evolution of galaxies is regulated by the activity of these black holes, because without them the observed properties of the galaxies cannot be explained.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Measuring the spins of heavy binary black holes

Authors:Sylvia Biscoveanu, Maximiliano Isi, Vijay Varma, Salvatore Vitale. Abstract: An accurate and precise measurement of the spins of individual merging black holes is required to understand their origin. While previous studies have indicated that most of the spin information comes from the inspiral part of the signal, the informative spin measurement of the heavy binary black hole system GW190521 suggests that the merger and ringdown can contribute significantly to the spin constraints for such massive systems. We perform a systematic study into the measurability of the spin parameters of individual heavy binary black hole mergers using a numerical relativity surrogate waveform model including the effects of both spin-induced precession and higher-order modes. We find that the spin measurements are driven by the merger and ringdown parts of the signal for GW190521-like systems, but the uncertainty in the measurement increases with the total mass of the system. We are able to place meaningful constraints on the spin parameters even for systems observed at moderate signal-to-noise ratios, but the measurability depends on the exact six-dimensional spin configuration of the system. Finally, we find that the azimuthal angle between the in-plane projections of the component spin vectors at a given reference frequency cannot be well-measured for most of our simulated configurations even for signals observed with high signal-to-noise ratios.
AstronomyPhys.org

Variable emission from the Milky Way's supermassive black hole

At the center of our Milky Way lies a supermassive black hole (SMBH) called Sagittarius A* (SgrA*). Supermassive black holes reside at the centers of most galaxies, and when they actively accrete gas and dust onto their surrounding hot disks and environments, they radiate across the electromagnetic spectrum. The mass of SgrA* is about 4 million solar masses, much smaller than the billions of solar-mass SMBHs seen in some galaxies. However, it is relatively close by, only about 25,000 light-years distant, and this proximity provides astronomers with unique opportunities to probe the properties of SMBHs.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Particle hanging on a string near a Schwarzschild black hole

The literature features many instances of spacetimes containing two black holes held apart by a thin distribution of matter on the axis joining the holes. For all such spacetimes, the Einstein field equations are integrated with an energy-momentum tensor that does not include a contribution from the axial matter; the presence of this matter is inferred instead from the existence of a conical singularity in the spacetime. And for all such spacetimes, the axial matter is characterized by a pressure (or tension) equal to its linear energy density; the matter is therefore revealed to have a very specific equation of state. Our purpose with this paper is to show that the axial matter can be introduced at the very start of the exercise, through the specification of a distributional energy-momentum tensor, and that one can choose for it any equation of state. To evade no-go theorems regarding line sources in general relativity, we retreat to a perturbative expansion of the gravitational field, using the Schwarzschild metric as a description of the background spacetime. Instead of a second black hole, our prototypical system features a point particle at a fixed position outside the Schwarzschild black hole, attached to a string extending to infinity. This matter is described in terms of a distributional energy-momentum tensor, and we examine different equations of state for the string. To integrate the field equations we introduce a new "Weyl" gauge for the metric perturbation, which allows us to find closed-form expressions for the gravitational potentials. Our solutions are linearized versions of multi-hole spacetimes, and some of them feature strings with a varying tension, unequal to the energy density. We describe the properties of these spacetimes, and begin an exploration of their extended thermodynamics.
AstronomyPhys.org

Could the source of the GW190814 event be a black hole-strange quark star system?

On the 14th of August 2019, the LIGO-Virgo collaboration detected a gravitational wave signal believed to be associated with the merging of a binary stellar system composed of a black hole with a mass of 23 times the mass of the sun (M⊙) and a compact object with a mass of about 2.6 M⊙. The nature of GW190814ʼs secondary star is enigmatic, since, according to the current astronomical observations, it could be the heaviest neutron star or the lightest black hole ever observed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Light, medium-weight or heavy? The nature of the first supermassive black hole seeds

Observations of hyper-luminous quasars at $z>6$ reveal the rapid growth of supermassive black holes (SMBHs $>10^9 \rm M_{\odot}$) whose origin is still difficult to explain. Their progenitors may have formed as remnants of massive, metal free stars (light seeds), via stellar collisions (medium-weight seeds) and/or massive gas clouds direct collapse (heavy seeds). In this work we investigate for the first time the relative role of these three seed populations in the formation of $z>6$ SMBHs within an Eddington-limited gas accretion scenario. To this aim, we implement in our semi-analytical data-constrained model a statistical description of the spatial fluctuations of Lyman-Werner (LW) photo-dissociating radiation and of metal/dust enrichment. This allows us to set the physical conditions for BH seeds formation, exploring their relative birth rate in a highly biased region of the Universe at $z>6$. We find that the inclusion of medium-weight seeds does not qualitatively change the growth history of the first SMBHs: although less massive seeds ($<10^3 \rm M_\odot$) form at a higher rate, the mass growth of a $\sim 10^9 \rm M_\odot$ SMBH at $z<15$ is driven by efficient gas accretion (at a sub-Eddington rate) onto its heavy progenitors ($10^5 \rm M_\odot$). This conclusion holds independently of the critical level of LW radiation and even when medium-weight seeds are allowed to form in higher metallicity galaxies, via the so-called super-competitive accretion scenario. Our study suggests that the genealogy of $z \sim 6$ SMBHs is characterized by a rich variety of BH progenitors, which represent only a small fraction ($< 10 - 20\%$) of all the BHs that seed galaxies at $z > 15$.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

A Dying Supermassive Black Hole Found by Accident Intrigues Astronomers

Right in the centre of galaxies lie the most intriguing yet mysterious cosmic features: the supermassive black holes (SMBH)! They have masses ranging from one million to 10 billion solar masses and puzzle astronomers’ work a lot. However, some SMBH are less scarier, especially if they reach a bright phase....
AstronomyCosmos

Really big black holes

Dying stars can form black holes up to five times larger than once thought possible, scientists have discovered. Black holes form when the cores of dying stars explode. The power of the blast blows away the stars’ outer layers in supernova explosions that briefly emit more light than entire galaxies. But most of the material generally remains in the star, collapsing into a black hole.
AstronomyPhys.org

New X-ray map reveals growing supermassive black holes in next-gen survey fields

One of the largest X-ray surveys using the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton space observatory has mapped nearly 12,000 X-ray sources across three large, prime regions of the sky. The X-ray sources represent active galactic nuclei and galaxy clusters, and the survey captures the growth of the supermassive black holes at the cores of these galaxies. This X-ray survey complements previous X-ray surveys, allowing the researchers to map active galactic nuclei in a wide range of cosmic environments.