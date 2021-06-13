Cancel
Women's Health

Women now drink as much as men -- and are prone to sickness sooner

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria Cooper thought her drinking habits in college were just like everyone else’s. Shots at parties. Beers while bowling. Sure, she got more refills than some and missed classes while nursing hangovers, but she couldn’t have a problem, she thought. “Because of what my picture of alcoholism was — old...

News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Lifestylebelmarrahealth.com

Your Tired Brain on Coffee

I slept poorly last night. I’m sure you’ve been there too. And like me, you’ve probably made your coffee a little stronger when you struggle with slumber. Of course, you might notice it can only do so much. Sure, coffee can boost your alertness and keep you awake the next day, but research suggests it’s not really going to help with more challenging tasks.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

It’s Not Just Women Whose Drinks Are Getting Drugged

Remember hearing about the women in Kalamazoo who all felt their drinks had been tampered with? Well its not just women who's drinks are getting drugged. When I was kid I heard about things like the Spanish Fly, roofies and later in life I heard about GHB and the sad thing is, all three of these are date rape drugs.
Women's HealthThe Guardian

Why are women more prone to long Covid?

In June 2020, as the first reports of long Covid began to filter through the medical community, doctors attempting to grapple with this mysterious malaise began to notice an unusual trend. While acute cases of Covid-19 – particularly those hospitalised with the disease – tended to be mostly male and over 50, long Covid sufferers were, by contrast, both relatively young and overwhelmingly female.
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Too Much Wine, Says Science

Humans have been kicking their legs up and pouring a glass of wine (or, perhaps more accurately, a goblet) as far back in history as we know of. Modern wine-lovers have no shortage of ways to consume. From a myriad of different types and flavors to a growing list of inventive sipping accessories. In the United States alone, the wine industry contributes $220 billion to our economy annually—a statistic that came to light pre-pandemic and, therefore, could definitely skew low comparatively.
CancerPosted by
Real Health

Women Drinking More to Cope, Alarming Researchers

Once indulged in mostly by men, alcohol has become increasingly popular among women. In fact, a 2019 survey found that females in their teens and 20s imbibed more often than their male peers, according to NPR. However, the phenomenon is not exactly a win for gender equality. Not only does...
Drinksdnyuz.com

WHO accused of sexism for saying women of childbearing age should not drink alcohol

The World Health Organization has been accused of being “sexist and paternalistic” after advising women of childbearing age not to drink alcohol – regardless of their family plans, according to a report. The UN agency’s draft global alcohol action plan for 2022-2030 urges countries to pay “appropriate attention to prevention”...
Relationship AdviceDanville Commercial-News

Why do women marry the wrong men?

Karen’s shoulder length golden-brown hair, dazzling smile and glittering amber eyes form a portrait of an attractive, smart, and well-educated woman who earns a good salary as a nurse. But, Karen is suffering from a crushing sadness which squeezes the last drops of hope from her heart, leaving her hollow and alone.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Drinking Rose During Pandemic, Especially for Women & Black Americans

Drinking Rose During Pandemic, Especially for Women & Black Americans. MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It might have seemed harmless to while away hours stuck at home during the pandemic with extra wine and cocktails. But new research instead points to a troubling trend: Alcohol use and risky drinking rose among Americans over the last year.
FitnessPosted by
Medical Daily

How To ‘Build Back Better’ Health Habits After The Pandemic Year

The U.S. is in far different shape today than it was last Memorial Day, and many Americans are, too. According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, undesired changes in weight driven by pandemic stress are widespread: 42% of adults reported gaining weight, with a median weight gain of 15 pounds, while 18% reported undesired weight loss. About 66% of people reported changes in their sleep habits, and 23% of respondents reported an increase in alcohol use.
Public HealthPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Has the Pandemic Fundamentally Changed the Way Women Think About Drinking?

“Do you want another round?” my friend shouted over the blasting music at a crowded outdoor bar last weekend. “Sure!” I screamed back, only to immediately chase her down to change my order from tequila to water. The thing is, I didn’t actually want another drink. After a year of infrequent drinking at home and no hangovers as a result, my relationship to alcohol had changed and I wasn’t ready to jump back into my old habits quite so easily.
Food SafetyHealthline

Some COVID-19 Survivors Experiencing Distorted Food Smells

Some people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 say they’ve lost their sense of smell or experienced distorted scents, especially with food. Experts say this ailment can affect people’s ability to taste food and do daily tasks. It can even affect people’s moods. There are few treatments for the disorder, although some...
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

Start on a road to healthier habits for Men’s Health Month

BLOOMINGTON – Patches, gum, hypnosis, and sheer willpower are just some of the ways people try to quit tobacco. In honor of Men’s Health Month, help encourage the men in your life to make tobacco cessation a priority. “Studies have shown that men may be at greater risk for some...
Healthpurewow.com

Millennials Would Sleep Better If They Embraced This Boomer Habit

“Have you tried CBD gummies or a weighted blanket?” my friend Anne recently threw out to our group chat, after another friend canceled our Zoom date because she was too tired from a lack of sleep the night before. She had indeed tried both with little success, in addition to bedtime stories for adults and guided meditations. Actually, the gummies didn’t do much for Anne either, but she kept using them because she liked the taste. “I use a sleep mask and blackout shades, but I’m not sure if they actually work...” was my friend Lauren’s two cents. What followed was a lengthy discussion about everyone’s lack of sleep and the many, many products they have tried in their search for a good night’s slumber. (Out of the six of us, four had trouble falling asleep and one would wake up pretty consistently at 3 a.m.)
Advocacypowerofpositivity.com

Sober Mom Squad Helped Young Women With Sobriety During Pandemic

During the pandemic, a group of moms came together with one goal in mind: to help one another with sobriety. The pandemic left many people jobless, homeless, and in situations, they never expected to find themselves in. It’s put an immense amount of pressure and stress on people dealing with sick loved ones or being unemployed. As a result, many have turned to drugs and alcohol to cope, unfortunately.
Drinksaboutinsider.com

The Art of Controlled Drinking and The Benefits

This may be a fairly controversial subject, although, there are many happy customers and couples who are enjoying a better, much more fulfilled lifestyle than ever before. Simply by becoming better educated around the subject of excessive alcohol consumption, including the consequences that come with either regular over drinking or binge drinking and the antics that often come with those episodes.
Women's Healthwausharaargus.com

For men’s health, routine care is key

Men’s Health Month is a national observance to raise awareness about men’s health status. Routine care, like regular checkups and screenings, can catch minor problems before they can do harm. Everyone benefits from routine care, but this month remind the men in your life to get into the habit of regular screenings and checkups so they can live longer healthier lives.