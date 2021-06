Travis Scott described Kylie Jenner as his "wifey" and said he "loved" her in a speech. The 'Out West' musician has stayed close to the 23-year-old beauty since they split two years ago but further fuelled speculation they were back together when the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and their three-year-old daughter Stormi accompanied him to the Parsons Benefit event in New York on Tuesday (15.06.21).