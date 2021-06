At one point in Amber Sealey’s No Man Of God, serial killer Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby, who you may know as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is being interviewed about his crimes ahead of his impending execution in Florida. As he’s speaking, the camera turns away from him, panning instead to the face of the one woman in the room. The shot lingers on her as Bundy continues on and on, describing the violence he unleashed on the bodies of dozens of women.