4021 & 4025 N 40th St

Welcome to the Milk Depot! These brand new, modern, pet friendly, elevator, new construction apartments. Located right in the heart of Brewerytown between 27th and 28th on N Marston Street. Be the first person to live in these brand new 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units that boasts‹ high ceilings, modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting throughout, high efficiency HVAC and hot water, secure key fob entry system, washer and dryer in each unit, plus enjoy skyline views on the roof deck! Private balconies available in most apartments as well! Private desk spaces available in the building as a WeWork-like set up for additional fee! Ask us about our new construction move in special! This location is in the best part of Brewerytown and can't be beat. With a walkscore of 89 you're near all the best cafes, restaurants, and bars. Public transportation routes on both bus and trolley are right out your door and proximity to Center City, Kelly Drive, Fairmount Ave, I-76 and I-676 make this a great location for work and play! First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required at lease signing.