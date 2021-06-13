4021 & 4025 N 40th St

Location!!!! Super rare offering in the highly desirable Westlink Villiage neighborhood. Beautiful 2 story home offering over 3,300 sqft of finished living space. The beautiful open kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage space to make any cook happy. Seller has made numerous updates including Delta "touch" kitchen faucet and a gas cook top. Move right in and start cooking and yes the stainless appliances STAY with the home! Beautiful hard wood flooring has been installed in the kitchen and living room area. There is a eat in space in the kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom. The large master has plenty of room for furniture. The beautiful master bathroom has a large walk in shower with custom shower door and a pressure equalizing shower faucet (no water pressure surprises when a toilet flushes) along with a tub, updated dual vanity sinks, faucets, mirrors, and lights. Plus a great walk in closet. The basement has a large family room that is perfect for a pool table area or theater and there is rough in plumbing for a future wet bar. There is also a full bathroom and a 4th bedroom in the basement. The large back yard is fenced and has a nice storage shed. Check out the deck. Its huge!!! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The roof and gutter were replaced in 2019. This home is truly a must see and is in a great west side neighborhood. Schedule your appointment today. This one will not last long!!!