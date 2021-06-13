Cancel
Arcadia, KS

4021 & 4025 N 40th St

oucampus.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 BEDROOM 1 BATH.-IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!! - WILL WORK WITH MOST CREDIT SCORE!!. 1 bed 1 bath unit in the heart of Arcadia! Right next to The Vig, and just minutes away from Costco, Planet Fitness, and tons of other shopping. Unit includes updated flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Exterior fully remodeled as well including landscaping, exterior paint, wood paneling, brand new parking lot surface.

www.oucampus.org
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

103 N. Monroe St.

Beautiful Apartment in Downtown Ruston - Close to LA Tech & Downtown Ruston with Lots of Upgrades - This move in ready 2nd floor apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceramic tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. Everything is like new and ready for you to move in. This apartment is walking distance from Louisiana Tech University and Downtown Ruston's shopping, eating establishments and more. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Philadelphia, PAfoxroach.com

5126 N 9TH ST

This just renovated Stone property is conveniently located on large 2 way street - walking distance from Fern Rock and Olney transportation centers, Einstein Hospital and minutes drive to La Salle University and Community College of Philadelphia. It features new modern kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops. Basement room has half bathroom and can be used as 4th bedroom. Master bedroom features its own half bathroom. Property has brand new Heating system. Besides Garage it has Lots of Street parking in front. This is definitely not drive by house, should see inside to feel its full potential and great value.
Real Estaterealtortcouto.com

7572 N 8Th St

This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1827sqft beauty is ready for its new owner! Upon arrival, you will be drawn to the gorgeous curb appeal. Designed with an open concept this home offers living/dining area open to spacious, stainless-steel appliances, and granite on all countertops, custom cabinetry, and tons of storage space. Enjoy a second living room open to the main area that doubles the entertaining space. The cozy Owner's suite features dual vanity sinks, soak in tub, separate shower, and an extra large walk-in closet. Good size secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans and ample closet space, guest bathroom, indoor laundry, and 2-car garage complete this well-designed floor plan. Enjoy relaxing in the backyard with covered patio and tons of grassy area. This home has OWNED solar and pre-wired security system included. Located in the award winning Clovis Unified School District, close to schools, shopping, and restaurants... this house will not last long! Schedule your appt TODAY!
Real Estatehometeamne.com

200 N 62nd St

This mesmerizing estate in Fairacres, adorned w/antique lighting, has been stunningly renovated & expanded with a deep respect for its historical roots, while capturing the design & flow of contemporary living. This family home has been smartly designed & built with 20 years of commitment to quality finishes & infrastructure improvements. The 6 bed, 7 bath, masterpiece w/5 fireplaces has unique, spacious living areas that appeal both aesthetically & functionally, from the stunning foyer w/onyx floors, grand living room, incredible billiards room, to the distinctive wine cellar. The beautifully remodeled kitchen exudes extraordinary finishes, including a European inspired coffee bar, state of the art appliances & an oversized island that marries perfectly with indoor/outdoor living space, as well as a comfortable family room. Peaceful outdoor space surrounding the home creates a relaxing sanctuary. This is a remarkable opportunity to reside in one of the most captivating homes in Omaha.
House Rentoucampus.org

15425 N. 25th St

- Come see this beautiful apartment community. This property features two sparkling pools to cool off in during the hot summer months. We have two laundry facilities on site. Conveniently located you will fall in love with this complex. Complex has on-site manager and maintenance. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
Greybull, WYcheyennehomestore.com

1140 N 6TH ST

$1,000,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: 1 days MLS #: 82493. This turn key drive-up restaurant would be an incredible opportunity for someone looking to start their own business! Greybull is limited in fast food restaurants, so to keep this running would be a huge hit. It has recently been renovated, has paved parking, 8 outdoor speaker systems, ice cream machine, fryers, char broiler, multiple walk-in coolers/freezers, etc. Get approved from the A&W franchise and start your new business today!
Real Estatefoxroach.com

1327 N MARSTON ST #205

Welcome to the Milk Depot! These brand new, modern, pet friendly, elevator, new construction apartments. Located right in the heart of Brewerytown between 27th and 28th on N Marston Street. Be the first person to live in these brand new 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units that boasts‹ high ceilings, modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, LED lighting throughout, high efficiency HVAC and hot water, secure key fob entry system, washer and dryer in each unit, plus enjoy skyline views on the roof deck! Private balconies available in most apartments as well! Private desk spaces available in the building as a WeWork-like set up for additional fee! Ask us about our new construction move in special! This location is in the best part of Brewerytown and can't be beat. With a walkscore of 89 you're near all the best cafes, restaurants, and bars. Public transportation routes on both bus and trolley are right out your door and proximity to Center City, Kelly Drive, Fairmount Ave, I-76 and I-676 make this a great location for work and play! First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required at lease signing.
Real Estateoucampus.org

3319 N 32nd St

Great new property in convenient location near Remodeled interiors!. In walking distance near many restaurants and shopping centers such as Walmart and Costco. Less than 2 miles from the 51 Freeway. Section 8 Friendly! Feel free to reach out to our leasing team at 480-619-2792 ext 1 for availability and showing times!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

1715 N Capitol St NE #6

Penthouse #6 has a perfect new price! PRIVATE WRAP AROUND ROOF DECK. THE AMAZING VIEWS MAKE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE LIVING IN THE SKY. This sexy Brand New 2-Level, 2 bedroom, 2 Bath residence in a pet-friendly condominium is a show stopper. Modern kitchen and bathrooms with custom glass stair railings. Walk Score 92! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, transportation, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! A MUST SEE!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

11838 W 1st St N

Location!!!! Super rare offering in the highly desirable Westlink Villiage neighborhood. Beautiful 2 story home offering over 3,300 sqft of finished living space. The beautiful open kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage space to make any cook happy. Seller has made numerous updates including Delta "touch" kitchen faucet and a gas cook top. Move right in and start cooking and yes the stainless appliances STAY with the home! Beautiful hard wood flooring has been installed in the kitchen and living room area. There is a eat in space in the kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom. The large master has plenty of room for furniture. The beautiful master bathroom has a large walk in shower with custom shower door and a pressure equalizing shower faucet (no water pressure surprises when a toilet flushes) along with a tub, updated dual vanity sinks, faucets, mirrors, and lights. Plus a great walk in closet. The basement has a large family room that is perfect for a pool table area or theater and there is rough in plumbing for a future wet bar. There is also a full bathroom and a 4th bedroom in the basement. The large back yard is fenced and has a nice storage shed. Check out the deck. Its huge!!! Perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The roof and gutter were replaced in 2019. This home is truly a must see and is in a great west side neighborhood. Schedule your appointment today. This one will not last long!!!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

4780 N. 118th St. #15

Available August 2021 Large Upper Remodeled 1 bedroom apartment - Giant, totally remodeled 1 bedroom upper located at 4780 N. 118th St. Milwaukee, WI. Non-smoking building. $825.00 per month. Call or text 414-358-2700 for showings. -Quiet building with off-street parking, on-site laundry and storage!. -Rent includes heat, water and parking!...
House Rentoucampus.org

6142 N 29th St Unit 34

Walking Distance to the Arizona Biltmore Resort! - Beautiful Courts II unit with the most amazing, large patio overlooking the lake and green of the 12th hole of the Links course. New "Wood look" tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. New sofas and new master bed. Great spot to hang out this summer while you remodel your home elsewhere! Cool community pool right across the street. Kitchen and baths completely redone! Applicants must have minimum 750 FICO Score and 3 times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix.
Ruston, LAthegramblinite.com

207 N Homer St.

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment within walking distance to LA Tech and Downtown Ruston. Spacious open living area downstairs with washer/dryer hookups. The two bedrooms and bathroom are on the second floor. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Real Estatejeffcookrealestate.com

210 N Church St

Live, work and play in and around this state of the art building. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and sporting events. Unit features floor to ceiling windows, glass divider over half wall leading to bedroom, covered balcony overlooking the park, granite counter-tops, massive new barn door, hardwood flooring, in unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Avenue Condominiums provides a full service 24-hr concierge, in-ground pool, recreation center with pool table and bar area, and a fully equipped fitness center. All one floor down from the unit! Do not miss your chance to own in this remarkable building!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

6318 N Ulysses St

BONUS DETACHED 24x24 GARAGE/WORKSHOP/MANCAVE with 220 electric service accompanies this move in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with Habiger Park just a short walk away! Private backyard is fenced and features a beautifully patterned large concrete patio area for relaxing in the shade. Fully applianced kitchen contains newer GE stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and built in microwave. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, and kitchen. Locking cabinets are built into the large walk in closet in master bedroom. The fully finished basement boasts new carpet, a wood burning gas start fireplace in the huge family room, large 4th bedroom, 2nd full bath, and a large bonus room perfect for home office, exercise, hobbies, you name it! Large utility room has washer & dryer which are included with the home. The detached garage has garage door opener, workbench, lighting, shelving, and the aforementioned 220 electric service! What a wonderful property, call today for your private showing before it is GONE!!!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

602 N 30th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Welcome to Church Hill! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is situated on a quiet street just blocks away from parks, restaurants, breweries and more, AND right around the corner from the brand new Henry Marsh E.S.! This 2008 construction home has the open plan downstairs you want, with the additional amenities you've been looking for! Downstairs the kitchen is in the front of the home, and features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and a full sized pantry. Next there is the dining room, with a tray ceiling and 5-light chandelier, which flows seamlessly into the living space at the rear of the home, featuring a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. There is a utility hallway on the first floor, with a laundry closet for the full sized Samsung washer/dryer. There is a coat closet, a separate closet that houses the Whirlpool water heater and has additional room for storage, and the powder room. Upstairs there are three generous and airy bedrooms, include the owner suite with en suite bathroom with tiled tub/shower surround, a ceiling fan, and a 8'x6' walk-in closet. Enjoy all the best Church Hill has to offer, don't miss this chance to make this house your home!
High Point, NCNews Argus

217 N. Lindsay St

1 BR near the Hospital! - 1 BR, 1 bath. Gas heat, central air conditioning. Stove& refrigerator. Water & basic cable included. Walk-in closet. Recently remodeled. Like new inside!. Our company policy is to check out keys to look at properties once an application has been approved. To apply, please...
Warrenton, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7441 Bear Wallow Road

Lovely and Spacious all Brick Rambler situated on Large One Acre Lot with Scenic Views. Brand new roof, brand new and beautifully renovated bathrooms, new paint, hardwood flooring, and recess lights throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, two brick fire places, and plenty of storage/closet space. Partially finished basement has plenty of room to add additional bedroom(s) and bathroom. High Speed Internet. Oversized one car garage on main level, separate garage on lower level is perfect for a workshop. Large deck overlooks quiet and serene rear lot. House is near downtown Warrenton - Shopping, Restaurants, and Commuter Routes.
Real Estatebayareahomesearch.com

608 28Th St

This house is certainly a WOW! Its elegance and stately presence make it a great place to call home. A large, leafy green tree in the front yard provides shade and natural beauty and invites you in. Enter onto a tiled front porch that leads into the living and dining rooms with Craftsman built-ins preserved in their original wood finish. Here and in the hallway, there are refinished hardwood floors and there is a patio off the dining room offering an outdoor option on warm evenings. The kitchen is updated with quartz counters, a subway tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and ample counter space. Enjoy a tranquil view of the backyard through the kitchen window. Add to this an updated bathroom and coved ceilings in the bedrooms to make this home easy and comfortable to live in. The house is equipped with double-pane windows, a laundry room off of the kitchen, and an inviting fenced-in yard. There is a parking pad in the back with a gate that locks.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2423 N Parkdale St

Wow! Check out this well-maintained home in the Maize School District minutes from New Market Square. Check out that manicured lawn! This home boasts pristine exterior maintenance! Inside you will love the layout with almost 1400 square feet on the main level. Main floor laundry, open layout, with 3 bedroom, 2 baths also on the main level. Downstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms, 1 full bath and great rec space.