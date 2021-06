ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — “When the sun goes down you leave town.” So says one of the many signs at the waterside Red Dock Cafe in the village of Douglas. When that daily event occurs this Labor Day, on Sept. 6, owners Tony and Dona Amato might not actually leave town, nor the neighboring city of Saugatuck. But their lively business, perched on a dock above Kalamazoo Lake for the last two dozen years, will lock up for the last time.