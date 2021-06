Official figures have shown that the potential benefit to the UK economy from a proposed partnership with Asian countries is less than one-fortieth the expected losses from Brexit.And Labour warned that the projected 0.08 per cent (£1.8bn) boost to GDP over the long term will shrink to just 0.017 per cent (£400m) if Malaysia continues to resist ratification of the deal, as it has for the past three years.One trade expert branded the expected benefits “teeny” by comparison with the negative impact of leaving the EU, just days after food and drink producers warned they had lost £2bn worth...