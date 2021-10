Jujutsu Kaisen has placed Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro in a mysterious trap within the Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game has officially kicked off in the manga as fans have seen Yuji and Megumi's first real battles within the deadly tournament. After finding out that they had been separated by several kilometers across the colony after first making their way into a gate, the two of them are now trying their own routes to make it to Hiromi Higuruma in an effort to ask him to use his points to craft a new rule and free Tsumiki.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO