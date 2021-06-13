Sylvester Stallone’s Home is For Sale For $85 Million
The housing market in the early part of 2021 has been one of the hottest in recent years. In many parts of the country, home values have skyrocketed. Way beyond what the typical American can afford, however, is the world of celebrity real estate. In luxurious areas like Beverly Hills, athletes, movie stars, and entertainers are selling their homes for tens of millions of dollars. Of those expensive mansions, none is pricier than that of A-list actor Sylvester Stallone, who recently put his contemporary Mediterranean-style property on the market for $85 million.247tempo.com