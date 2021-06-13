Scotland are back at the Euros, and they're hoping to put 23 years of hurt behind them

“Hello, it’s June 30th and we’re at Wembley for the European Championship final, England against Scotland. Well, we can dream can’t we?”. So began the BBC’s coverage of Euro 96’s opening match, anchored and narrated, unmistakably, by Des Lynam. Eyebrow cocked, moustache bristling, Lynam was a master of knowing when a moment required stylish understatement or a sincere and earnest address. At the semi-final stage 25 years ago, with the host nation fluctuating between euphoria and hysteria, his introduction to England against Germany was the perfect antidote: “You’ve obviously heard there is a football match on tonight.” Lynam closed that night’s coverage, after England’s penalty shootout defeat, with the line: “If you’re going to have a drink tonight, do it with pride and not with aggression.”