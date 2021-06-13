Scotland are back at the Euros, and they're hoping to put 23 years of hurt behind them
When the final whistle blew on Scotland's 1998 World Cup campaign, nobody imagined it would be the start of a two-decade absence from major competition. Scotland have come close in various playoffs since, only for qualification hopes to end in failure. Take the playoff hammering at the hands of Netherlands in 2003, the defeats to Georgia and Italy in 2008, or the infamous 4-6-0 formation against the Czech Republic in 2012. Whole generations of Scottish players would go without playing in a European Championships or World Cup.