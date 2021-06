When I think back on my favorite summertime memories from my childhood, going to the ice cream stand is definitely one of them. It was a big treat when my dad would pack the family into the car for a trip to our favorite ice cream stand on a hot summer evening. For me it was always a vanilla cone dipped in chocolate, or if I was feeling daring, dipped in cherry. When we were really young, we’d end up being drippy, sticky messes, but boy were we happy.