Eating Plant-Based Helps Lower Severity of COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 9 days ago
Eating plant-based appears to reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study published in the MHJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health Journal. In the first study to ever look at the connection between diet and COVID-19 outcomes, the researchers analyzed the data of 2,300 healthcare workers from six countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, USA) and found that a plant-based diet correlated to individuals' reaction to the virus.

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

Michael Greger
#Plant Based Foods#Covid 19#Cholesterol#Pescatarian#Americans#The New York Times#Viva
Public Healthgmanetwork.com

COVID-19 severity linked with diet - study

People on meat-free diets had lower odds of contracting moderate to severe COVID-19, according to a six-country study published on Monday in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. Plant-based diets were tied to a 73% lower risk of severe disease, researchers found in a survey of 2,884 healthcare providers who cared...
Public Healthwbch.com

The COVID-19 virus can cause diabetes, new studies find

(NEW YORK) -- There is troubling news for those infected with the COVID-19 virus. New studies have found that the virus may cause diabetes in addition to pneumonia and other health problems. Most people will recover from COVID without longer-term problems, but doctors have noticed that some patients go on...
Rochester, MNNewswise

Senolytics reduce COVID-19 symptoms in preclinical studies

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic researchers and colleagues at the University of Minnesota showed that COVID-19 exacerbates the damaging impact of senescent cells in the body. In preclinical studies, the senolytic drugs discovered at Mayo significantly reduced inflammation, illness, and mortality from COVID infection in older mice. The findings appear in the journal Science.
Public Healthphilenews.com

Meat-free diet may lower severe Covid-19 disease risk

People on meat-free diets had lower odds of contracting moderate to severe COVID-19, according to a six-country study published this week in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. Plant-based diets were tied to a 73% lower risk of severe disease, researchers found in a survey of 2,884 healthcare providers who cared...
Stamford, CTbakingbusiness.com

Higher plant, fish intake linked to lower COVID-19 risk

STAMFORD, CONN. — A study appearing online in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health on June 8 found an association between consumption of plants and fish and lower chances of COVID-19 infection. Those on a plant-based diet and those on a plant-based/pescatarian diet had 73% lower odds and 59% lower odds, respectively, of moderate to severe COVID-19 infection compared to those who did not follow those dietary patterns.
Fitnesscontagionlive.com

Plant-Based, Pescatarian Diets May Lessen COVID-19 Disease Severity

Diets consisting mainly of pants and fish were associated with lower chances of moderate to severe infections. A recent observational study conducted by investigators from the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with Survey Healthcare Globus, has discovered that a plant-based or pescatarian diet may help reduce an individual’s odds of developing a moderate to severe case of COVID-19.
Nutritionzoeharcombe.com

Plant-based diets & COVID-19

* A paper was published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health on June 7th, 2021. It led to media headlines that being vegan or pescatarian may reduce the severity of COVID-19. * The paper was based on an on-line survey of 2,884 healthcare workers from 6 countries. All data had been filled in online. All data were self-reported.
Public Healthlodivalleynews.com

Study says those who don’t eat meat are 73% less likely to get severe Covid disease | Health

A survey published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health found that people with vegetarian diet. And they are 73% less likely to develop severe cases of Covid-19. Other data obtained is that among patients well-versed in ichthyology (who eat only fish and seafood, but exclude meat of other animals), the probability of no exacerbation of the disease reaches 53%.
Workoutsaltondailynews.com

Exercise can reduce severe COVID symptoms

If you exercise regularly, you may have a better chance at not developing more severe COVID-19 symptoms if you contract the disease. According to one expert with OSF HealthCare, exercise plays a major factor in our immune response, not only in the COVID virus but all viruses and bacteria and other diseases that you are more prone to if you aren’t moving and develop obesity.
Dietsintentionallyeat.com

How To Get Protein Eating Plant-Based And Thrive

Worried whether you can get enough protein while eating a plant-based diet? No problem! Switching to a plant-based lifestyle can still meet your protein needs and keep you satisfied. Following a plant-based diet sounds like a great idea, but can you really get all the protein your body needs from...
Los Angeles, CAEurekAlert

Study finds COVID-19 vaccines safe for IBD patients

IBDs, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, are chronic conditions that occur when the intestinal immune system becomes overreactive, causing chronic diarrhea and other digestive symptoms. In a published survey at the beginning of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, 70% of IBD patients reported concern about side effects from the vaccines. "What...
Medical & BiotechBloomberg

Astra’s Antibody Fails to Prevent Covid-19 Symptoms in Study

AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody cocktail was only 33% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms in people who had been exposed to the virus, failing a study that was key to the drugmaker’s pandemic push. The trial of 1,121 adult volunteers looked at whether the long-acting antibody combination could protect people who had...
Greensboro, NCWCNC

The no diet, diet: It's not what you eat, it's when you eat it!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Intermittent fasting has become one of the most popular health and fitness trends in recent years. People do it for various reasons, including to lose weight and improve their health. Intermittent fasting is an eating plan that focuses more on when to eat than what to eat....
EatThis

This Exact Diet Lowers Risk of Cancer and Heart Disease, Expert Says

When you start a new diet, sometimes it's easy to get caught up in how your body looks—when it's also worth remembering that losing weight and eating better is ultimately about improving your health for the long-term. That's the precise focus of a particular eating plan that a registered dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic says is transformative for a lot of patients who try it. Not only does this list of foods help a lot of people slim down, but science shows this nutritional approach also slashes the risk of some cancers, diabetes, and heart disease.
DrinksWIS-TV

Coffee lowers risk of chronic liver disease, study says

(CNN) - That morning cup of joe could be doing your liver a favor. A new study showed that regular coffee drinkers are 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease and 49% less likely to die from it. The study also says that the benefits apply to both regular...