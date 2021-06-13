Cancel
Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

Win It Wednesdays Instagram Sweepstakes Official Rules

IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA – WIN IT WEDNESDAY INSTAGRAM SWEEPSTAKES – OFFICIAL RULES. The Sweepstakes is hosted by IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA, located at 1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44115, (“IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA”). IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA reserves the right to disqualify any Participant who is found to have breached these Sweepstakes Rules.
Isles Playoff Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, 18 or older. Employees of MSGN Holdings, L.P. (“Sponsor”), MSG Networks, Inc, The New York Islanders, the National Hockey League and its member teams, NHL Enterprises, L.P. (collectively, “NHL Entities”), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agents and promotional partners , and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse or sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related) of such individuals are not eligible to enter or win. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.
NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE’S “BROOKS & DUNN TICKETS” CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station WKHX (“Station”), owned and operated by Atlanta Radio, LLC, 780 Johnson Ferry Rd Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.newcountry1015.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
State officials announce appeal of federal judge’s ruling that overturned assault weapons ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta announced California has submitted an appeal to the decision to overturn the 32-year-old assault weapons ban in California. "We can agree that the decision was disappointing. And the reasoning, such as equating assault weapons to Swiss Army knives and false claims that COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people than mass shootings, was shocking. In many ways, the opinion was disturbing, and troubling, and a great concern but we cannot be, and we are not deterred by this ruling," Bonta said.
KSAN’S “KISS – MORNING DRIVE” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station KSAN (“Station”), located at 750 Battery Street, San Francisco, CA, 94111, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.1077thebone.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address. The Station will...
Washington health officials don't know if farmworker housing rules effective

OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Health counted 146 COVID outbreaks on farms and packing warehouses last year, but can't say how many started in employer-provided housing, where a top health official claimed farmworkers were particularly vulnerable to the virus. Health officials Thursday told a state advisory committee on farmworker...
Gov. Newsom makes it official, ends mask rules for vaccinated workers

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order allowing the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board's new rules to take effect immediately eliminating the usual 10-day administrative law review. Prior to Thursday's vote, the governor had been calling on Cal/OSHA to change mask rules for workers to better align...
Officials examine new rules governing local health boards

Legal experts are deciphering the implications of a pair of new state laws that could have wide-ranging and unintended consequences in how local officials manage public health issues. While Montana legislators touted House Bills 257 and 121 as measures meant to rein in county health boards and public health officers...
There Is Not One Elected Official at the Federal Reserve, But It Has Been Unilaterally Rewriting the Rules on Wall Street Since 2007

The Federal Reserve will release the results of its stress tests of the mega banks on Wall Street on June 24. That exercise is nothing more than a shell game to mislead Congress and the public into believing that actual due diligence is being done by the Fed on these massive federally insured banks with their inhouse trading casinos. (See Three Federal Studies Show Fed’s Stress Tests of Big Banks Are Just a Placebo.) In reality, the Fed is a completely captured appendage of Wall Street.
As NY ends State of Emergency, Cuomo warns 'another virus will emerge'

NEW YORK - The State of Emergency New York had been under since March 2020 will end Thursday and it will not be renewed, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "It will punctuate the expiration of the emergency that we have been in because New Yorkers rallied because essential workers rallied," said Cuomo Wednesday during a briefing from Albany.