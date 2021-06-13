AmFam notebook: Back in Wisconsin, Skip Kendall embraces chance to continue golf career
Skip Kendall looked back in his element Saturday at University Ridge Golf Course. He came out blazing in the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship, making birdies on four of his first eight holes to vault himself into contention. But a difficult stretch on the front nine that saw him go double bogey-bogey-bogey reminded him he’s still got a bit to go before being back in full form.lacrossetribune.com