Simon McCoy, a presenter on the new network GB News, has jokingly posted a plea on his personal Twitter to try to solve the channel’s technical issues.GB News – which has been dubbed “GBeebies” on Twitter – has been beset with serious teething problems since its launch last week.The channel, which aims to provide an outlet for opinions it claims are not given airtime by other broadcasters, has been forced to deny comparisons to Fox News, the right-wing US channel.The first interview on GB News was plagued by audio issues, with anti-lockdown presenter Neil Oliver inaudible and the show’s...