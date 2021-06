ANN ARBOR, MI - After it anticipated taking a $7.4-million hit to its budget last June, Ann Arbor Public Schools now projects to close out this year in the black. AAPS anticipates closing out the 2020-21 budget with a surplus of more than $449,000, but is projecting a loss of $9.06 million in state funding in 2021-22 largely due to an anticipated enrollment decline that has the district budgeting for a $6.7 million hit to its fund balance in the coming year.