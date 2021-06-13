Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Pope demands food aid reach starving people of Tigray

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLJIG_0aStK9Ry00

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Sunday that humanitarian aid reach hungry people in the war-torn Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food deliveries and other assistance.

Francis called for an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray, the return of social harmony and for “all food aid and health care assistance to be guaranteed.”

Speaking at his Sunday noon blessing, Francis said he was thinking of the people of Tigray who have been “struck by a grave humanitarian crisis that has exposed the poorest to famine. Today there is famine! There is hunger!”

The United Nations and aid groups say more than 350,000 people in Tigray face famine and 2 million more are a step away from the worst famine since 2011 in Somalia. Farmers, aid workers and local officials say food has been turned into a weapon of war, with soldiers blocking or stealing food aid.

More than 2 million of Tigray's 6 million people have already fled, unable to harvest their crops. The war in Tigray started in November, shortly before the harvest season, as an attempt by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to disarm the region's rebellious leaders.

On one side are guerrillas loyal to the ousted and now-fugitive leaders of Tigray. On the other are Ethiopian government troops, allied troops from neighboring Eritrea and militias from Ethiopia’s Amhara ethnic group who see themselves as rivals to the Tigrayan guerillas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
36K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Aid#Humanitarian Aid#Famine#Somalia#Charity#Ap#Ethiopian#Eritrean#The United Nations#Amhara#Tigrayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Charities
Related
Worldkfgo.com

Pope joins Myanmar bishops’ appeal for humanitarian corridors

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Myanmar’s military leaders to allow aid to reach displaced, hungry people who have fled fighting since the Feb. 1 coup and to respect religious sites as places of sanctuary. Speaking at his Sunday blessing to crowds in St. Peter’s Square,...
Advocacyshortpedia.com

Over 350,000 people facing famine in Tigray, food being used as a weapon, says UN

UN and several other humanitarian nations have shed light on the situation of famine in Tigray. As per the reports, over 350,000 people are facing famine. It appears that food is being used as a weapon and people are being hungry on purpose despite food assistance from several groups. A 37-year-old pregnant woman said her food was stolen by Eritrean soldiers. She was turned away from a checkpoint when she was on the verge of labor.
Africadailymagazine.news

Tigray conflict: 'We have no food, we face death'

People in a district of Ethiopia's Tigray region have told the BBC they are on the verge of starvation. "We don't have anything to eat," a man in Qafta Humera said, saying their crops and livestock had been looted during seven months of war. He added that they were being...
AfricaTrumann Democrat

In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

ABI ADI, Ethiopia (AP) — First the Eritrean soldiers stole the pregnant woman’s food as she hid in the bush. Then they turned her away from a checkpoint when she was on the verge of labor. So she had the baby at home and walked 12 days to get the...
Africastateofpress.com

350,000 people in famine conditions in Ethiopia’s Tigray: Report | Conflict News

Millions more across Tigray require urgent food and agriculture support to avert further slides towards famine, analysis says. A high-level UN-led committee that focuses on rapid responses to humanitarian crises estimated about 350,000 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are facing famine conditions. The 350,000 figure was presented at a...
WorldPosted by
AFP

US, EU demand action to end 'nightmare' in Ethiopia's Tigray

The US and EU issued an impassioned plea Thursday for greater international efforts to tackle an emerging famine in Ethiopia's Tigray and end the conflict wracking the region. "Famine may already be happening in certain areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands. It's unconscionable," US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a roundtable event, decrying the failure of the UN Security Council to hold a public meeting to end the crisis. The Security Council will discuss the conflict on Tuesday, diplomats said, but the session will be held on an informal basis because of Ethiopian opposition to the council taking up the matter -- a view shared to varying degrees by several members including Russia, China, Vietnam, India and African countries. It will be the UN body's first session on the crisis since April 22. Since then, the ambassador of one council member said, speaking on condition of anonymity, "The situation has not improved, nor has humanitarian access."
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: G7 calls for access for aid workers

The G7 group has called for unimpeded access for aid workers to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, where the UN says some 350,000 people are living in famine conditions. The world's seven largest so-called advanced economies also demanded an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. The Eritreans are fighting...
Africabywire.news

Exclusive-UN official accuses Eritrean forces of deliberately starving Tigray

ADIGRAT/ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia - The northern highlands of Ethiopia became a global byword for famine in the mid-1980s, when drought and conflict combined to create a disaster that killed as many as one million people. Now hunger is stalking the Tigray region again, and a senior UN official alleges that starvation is being used as a weapon of war.
Africadailymagazine.news

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN aid chief says there is famine

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has said there is famine in northern Ethiopia after the release of a UN-backed analysis of the situation. "There is famine now," he said, adding: "This is going to get a lot worse." The Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) found that 350,000 people were living in...
Charitiesborkena.com

USA to spend $181 million to Ethiopia to provide “5.2 million people” humanitarian aid in Tigray

USAID claims 5.2 million people in the region are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance , and food aid. The figure however seems to be tricky. U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator, Samantha Power, on Wednesday announced that her country will provide $181 million dollars in aid to support the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Pope to political leaders: ‘Convert death into life, weapons into food'

The theme of the 2021 GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum is “Rebuild the World Back Better”. As Pope Francis notes at the start of his video-message to the gathering, it offers a platform for “the important debate on rebuilding our world after the experience of the pandemic, which forces us to confront a number of serious and all interrelated socio-economic, ecological and political issues.”
Agricultureheraldmalaysia.com

Pope urges inclusive and sustainable food systems

Pope Francis has pledged the support of the Holy See and the Catholic Church for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its “dedication to a more just world, at the service of our defenseless and needy brothers and sisters”. He urged special attention for the poor rural food producers, who are more likely to suffer from malnutrition and hunger.
Worldheraldmalaysia.com

Pope Francis calls for embrace of displaced people of Central America

Pope Francis said the COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that "human beings are like dust, but valuable dust in God's eyes," and it's important to keep that in mind when dealing with those fleeing from various crises in Central America. Pope Francis said the COVID-19 crisis has made it...
Militarysatenaw.com

Ethiopian army latest operation in Tigray useful for humanitarian aid

The Office of the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force on Tuesday said that the Defense Force has completed an operation that will create a conducive condition for humanitarian activity in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. “The Defense Force is relentlessly supporting people in the Tigray region of...
Public Healthheraldmalaysia.com

Pope’s charity reaches out again to Covid-hit countries

The Office of Papal Charities has sent ventilators and medical equipment to 9 countries, in a sign of Pope Francis' support for nations struggling with the pandemic. With more than 178 million infections and more than 3.8 million deaths so far, Covid-19 continues to roil countries, lives and economies around the world, particularly the poorest, even after more than a year.
Advocacyprimenewsghana.com

Ethiopian couple forego wedding party for Tigray aid

An Ethiopian couple has donated funds they had set aside for a lavish wedding to buy food and other supplies for people displaced in war-torn Tigray region. Bride Meaza Tadese and groom Kalab Belay gave away $8,500 (£6,100). "Our donation will not solve the issues of the Tigray people, but...