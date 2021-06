Everyone has a very firm opinion on where to get the best upside-down pizza in the area. These are actually the ones that are ranked as the best. Upside down pizza in theory is actually fairly difficult to nail or get done right. Some places just toss it on their menu because it's the Utica thing to do. But how many of them can actually say they have some of the best in the area? Safe to assume not too many. So what is it you do when you can't figure out where you should try food? Well, you have a few options. Ask around of course, or maybe even see what Yelp has to say.