Chicago, IL

At least 8 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — At least 8 people were injured in shootings across Chicago overnight, according to police. Two of the victims are reported to be in critical condition. A 43-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the front of his home in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard at approximately 9:48 p.m. when an unknown man inside a black Nissan Maxima opened the back door of his car and opened fire. The car was last seen fleeing northbound on Drexel. The victim sustained a graze wound to the hand and was treated and released on scene. A small dog was also struck by the shots. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

