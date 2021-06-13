The out-of-work want to get back to work. Study shows Americans on COVID relief are not doing better than when working.

CAMBRIDGE, MA. - An employment- and workforce-oriented digital platform and social network is pushing hard to debunk a lingering narrative that COVID-19 stimulus funds are a disincentive for some people to return to work.

A survey of unemployed workers conducted by Jobcase - which is based in Cambridge, MA - found that 93 percent of respondents said they are bringing in less money now from benefits and COVID-19 relief aid than they were before the global pandemic. The study of 500 jobless Americans was conducted in May, and also found that 59 percent described themselves as "currently looking to return to full-time work," while 26 percent say they have been searching for more than a year.

Oleg Sergeichik image - from Unsplash

"We reject the narrative that extraordinary unemployment benefits are keeping people on the sidelines and this research backs it up," said Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase, in a press release announcing the survey's findings. "Yes, the current labor markets are very tight, but this presents a huge opportunity for employers who walk the walk on stakeholder capitalism."

The biggest obstacle for most jobless people surveyed was finding work close to where they live, Jobcase reported. Other concerns include not having strong enough connections or networking resources to get a foot in the door; needing to update skills or learn new ones; and earning enough pay to cover their household cost of living.

The biggest considerations of those surveyed in assessing job opportunities:

Pay (41 percent)

Type of work (23 percent)

Schedule (10 percent)

COVID-19 safety (10 percent)

Opportunities for growth (3 percent) and benefits/healthcare (3 percent)

"Employers can not only attract great talent today, but they can hire for long term retention as well -- they simply need to step up and value workers as much as they do shareholders. It's that easy." - Fred Goff, co-founder and CEO of Jobcase.

Most unemployed Americans (35 percent) are looking for work in the same field where their jobs were lost following the pandemic, according to Jobcase. But 29 percent are either eager for a career change or better opportunities and are looking for something in a new field. A little over 10 perent say they will simply take the highest paying job they can find. And 25 percent are prepared to take anything they can find - regardless of other factors.

Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash