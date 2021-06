A market in the Soi area was ordered shut until further notice after at least 310 people were found infected with COVID-19. Soi Silom 5, also locally known as Soi La Lai Sap, was today ordered by the City Hall to close down for disinfection till Saturday after cases were detected in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is not clear when the market, well-known for its street food and fashion, will reopen.