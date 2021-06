BULLS GAP — Charles Bates captured his second Classic win of the season at Volunteer Speedway on Saturday night. Driving the yellow No. 27, Bates was one of three Johnson City drivers in the top five. He emerged from a battle with Knoxville’s Mark Sise over the first 14 laps. Sise cut a tire after their battle for the lead, leaving Bates out front for the rest of the 20-lap feature.