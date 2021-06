With the pandemic largely disrupting the past school year for kids of all ages, parents are on the lookout for ways to help bridge the gaps left by lapses in virtual learning. Even parents of young children who decided to keep their little ones home from preschool are worried about social delays that have resulted from spending much of the year largely isolated. Thankfully, there are lots of great toys available in 2021 that focus on emotional, developmental and academic skills, something we all need some help with after a year of COVID-19, not just kids.