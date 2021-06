The summer doldrums of the NFL season can be one of the most boring times of the sports calendar. Once the Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals are over, there is usually about a month-long wait until training camp starts at the end of July. That dull period will be a little shorter this year with the extended seasons in the NHL and NBA. Thankfully, this year there is another sporting competition worth watching. Last year’s European Soccer Championships (“the Euros”) were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Euro 2020 Tournament will now begin in June of 2021 and run through mid-July, carrying us up to the start of the Summer Olympics, which were also postponed due to COVID.