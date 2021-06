What can New York Jets fans expect from Ronald Blair? A look at his strengths and weaknesses through the analytics tells all. Ronald Blair has been a rotational player throughout his career, averaging 25.1 defensive snaps per game over 47 appearances. In 2019, his most recent season, Blair averaged 23.1 snaps per game over eight appearances prior to a game that he left due to a season-ending ACL injury. That season, he took the field for 39% of San Francisco’s defensive plays in his average appearance, always playing at least 27% of the snaps but never more than 53%.