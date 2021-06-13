Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Doesn’t it look good? Rocky Base terrain on Lost World mat!

By Gamemat.eu
belloflostsouls.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Rocky Base pre-painted terrain on Lost World mat is a great match! Some of the products are now sold out, sadly, but we promise that in 2nd half of July we are going to be fully restocked of mats and terrain!. Thanks for the table setup goes to @strikingscorpion82.

gamewire.belloflostsouls.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost World#Rocky#Mats#The Producer#Strikingscorpion82
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

It Doesn’t Look Like Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Is Coming To PS4

Ubisoft has just unveiled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at the latest Ubisoft Forward and those hopeful to play it on PS4 will be disappointed. Revealed at the end of the trailer, the game will only be releasing on PS5, so don’t expect it to come to PS4, likely due to hardware constraints and how advanced the game will be technologically. 2022 does seem to be the year we will start seeing the first AAA games become exclusive to the new generation of consoles, which might pose an issue given PS5 consoles are hard to find.
Video GamesPolygon

Alex Kidd in Miracle World’s remaster doesn’t do enough to redeem Sega’s old mascot

The latest revival of a vintage Sega game that’s not made by Sega itself is Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a remaster of the 8-bit platformer that launched on the Sega Master System. Developed by Jankenteam and originally created as a fan project, the officially sanctioned remaster is a handsome visual update that does little else to modernize Alex Kidd’s 35-year-old adventure.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX–Retro Never Looked So Good

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is a retro adventure platformer where you play martial artist Alex Kidd in a quest to save the kingdom from the evil Janken the Great. Most of the people have been turned to stone, and Alex Kidd has to jump and punch his way to victory. Originally developed as a tie-in to the Dragon Ball series, Alex Kidd in Miracle World became its own IP when the Dragon Ball license expired before development was completed. While Alex Kidd in Miracle World has been enjoying acclaim since its release, the real question is whether or not this retro classic holds up to modern audiences—and that really depends.
EconomyIndustry Week

What Does a Good Problem-Solving Culture Look Like?

How would you describe your company’s problem-solving culture? I have asked any number of managers that question; as often as not, it’s received with a blank stare. Most managers haven’t thought about just how problem-solving in their organization happens. Those who have thought about it are reluctant to say something like: “When a big problem arises, we ignore it as long as we can so that no one has to take responsibility for fixing it. When it gets so bad that it’s biting our rear ends, we go on a wild hunt for a scapegoat, heap blame on them, engage in a round of hysterical firefighting, then return to our business.” Asked his approach to hitting, baseball legend Ted Williams replied, “See the ball, hit the ball.” That intuitive tactic worked for Mr. Williams but, too often, “seat of the pants” problem-solving leads to a “See the problem, fix the blame” culture. A leader’s job is to create a “See the problem, study the problem, fix the problem” culture.
ApparelPosted by
Vice

How to Buy a Men's Swimsuit That Doesn't Look Corny

It’s that time of year again, boys. Whether you love the beach and all of its sandy trappings, or you get dragged there by a family member, friend, or significant other, you need to stock up on some solid beach gear, and you need to invest in a good pair of swim trunks.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Phantom Abyss – That Mirror’s Edge x Spelunky Game You Always Hoped For

Tell me if this video game cake sounds tasty: A game that takes a bit of Mirror’s Edge, mixes that with a dash of Spelunky, and then ices everything with Indiana Jones or Tomb Raider? It does sound good if I must say so, and that’s precisely what Phantom Abyss is. Coming from Devolver Digital and Team WIBY, Phantom Abyss is an asynchronous multiplayer game that has players scouring temples for ancient relics. All the while attempting to avoid the many traps that have been laid out before them in procedurally generated levels. As stated above it’s part a first-person runner that really feels a lot like the original Mirror’s Edge, with that timed element of Spelunky complete with all the deadly traps as well.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Action-RPG ‘No Place for Bravery’ Reveals Switch and PC Release Window in New Gameplay Trailer

Ysbryd Games announced that the Glitch Factory-developed hardcore action RPG, No Place for Bravery, will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC-via Stream in Q4 2021. “The actions of parents resonate long after the fact,” said Matheus Queiroz, developer at Glitch Factory. “No one ever truly knows how to raise a child in an unpredictable, unforgiving world. Mistakes will happen and we must live with them. This story—and our own journey creating it—is an expression of that.”
Video GamesSiliconera

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is Focused on Competitive Play

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is a streamlined experience geared towards online competitive play. For anyone looking for a fighter where all efforts seem to be dedicated to clashing against real-world players, that no doubt sounds like a great thing. But if you’re looking for something to play on your own, there’s little to be had, here. If you like the idea of getting competitive, but aren’t already,you’ve got a sheer climb ahead.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Game Builder Garage turns Nintendo’s greatest weakness into a strength

Last weekend may have been loaded with all the latest info on exciting new games, but it was also one of the busiest launch periods of the year so far. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade both launched on PlayStation 5, while indie title Chicory: A Colorful Tale became a surprise critical darling. Nintendo put its own stamp on the weekend, too, with the delightful Game Builder Garage.
Video GamesDigital Trends

The best weapon upgrades in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The massive arsenal you will unlock during your space-and-dimension-hopping adventure in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is what makes each installment of the series so enjoyable. There are always a few returning guns to play with, but each new game introduces creative and wacky new tools of destruction to learn, level up, and upgrade. As long as you’re smart with your bolts and do a little extra work for one secret gun, you will end up with a total of 20 weapons by the time you max out Ratchet and Rivet’s total weapon wheels.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Game Builder Garage player makes running emulator in game

A Game Builder Garage player has figured out how to create a simple but functional emulator in Nintendo's programming tool kit. The post comes from the Game Builder Garage subreddit, with user Hydr8gon explaining in-depth process of creating the emulator. It's quite technical but goes into the details of how they got the software working in the game.
Video GamesGamasutra

Some thoughts about the 'early game' phase of RTS

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This article appeared originally in my game design blog. You can see the (somewhat prettier) version there if...