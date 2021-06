Christian Eriksen is “awake” and “stable” in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland.The Inter Milan midfielder stumbled forward in the 43rd minute and then fell to the turf as Thomas Delaney looked to throw the ball towards him to restart play in the Group B fixture.The Danish Football Association have confirmed Eriksen is “awake” and is currently receiving further examinations at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Euro 2020 game suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitchAfter Eriksen collapsed, English referee Anthony Taylor, alongside Danish players Delaney and Martin Braithwaite, among...