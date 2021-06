Brexit information: Boris Johnson rages at EU at NATO summit in Brussels – NI protocol row erupts | Politics | Information. The Prime Minister spoke after buying and selling insults with European Union leaders over the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Settlement on the G7 summit in Cornwall. Attending his first full Nato summit in Brussels, Mr Johnson insisted the UK’s navy allies could be understanding of his makes an attempt to guard the integrity of the UK. He mentioned: “I believe most individuals across the desk perceive the very important significance of a rustic taking care of its territorial integrity.