Video: Richard Curtis on Writing Romantic Comedies
Observations by the screenwriter of such notable movies as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Love Actually. Richard Curtis is a prolific screenwriter and filmmaker. In addition to movies noted above, other romantic comedies include Bridget Jones’ Diary and Yesterday. In this Fast Company video, Curtis talks about why romance movies will always be a part of cinema and what he thinks about when taking on such projects.gointothestory.blcklst.com