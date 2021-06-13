Cancel
Movies

Video: Richard Curtis on Writing Romantic Comedies

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObservations by the screenwriter of such notable movies as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, and Love Actually. Richard Curtis is a prolific screenwriter and filmmaker. In addition to movies noted above, other romantic comedies include Bridget Jones’ Diary and Yesterday. In this Fast Company video, Curtis talks about why romance movies will always be a part of cinema and what he thinks about when taking on such projects.

Richard Curtis
#On Writing#Romantic Comedies
Sandy Springs, GAreporternewspapers.net

Local movie producer’s romantic comedy hits the silver screen June 11

A romantic comedy full of veteran stars and co-created by a local movie producer will hit theaters June 11. “Queen Bees” stars Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn (“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) as a woman who temporarily moves into a retirement community and meets a wacky group of characters played by the likes of James Caan (“The Godfather”) and Jane Curtin (“3rd Rock from the Sun”).
Moviestheplaylist.net

Jonah Hill To Co-Write & Star In A New Comedy Film From Kenya Barris

Kenya Barris is one of the most in-demand creators and screenwriters working in comedy today. Not only is he the man behind “Black-ish,” the popular sitcom that has run for seven seasons, but Barris wrote “Coming 2 America” and the upcoming remake of “Cheaper by the Dozen.” Now, he’s set to make his directorial debut with the help of another comedy heavyweight, Jonah Hill.
Moviessgmagazine.com

5 feel-good romantic comedies to watch on Netflix

In need of a feel-good movie? Just check out these five romantic comedies for some cheering up. Some of the funniest people in comedy star in this 2019 American rom-com directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23). A simple story about two childhood sweethearts who eventually reconnect, see sparks fly when Marcus Kim (Randall Park) meets Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) as adults navigating life in the Bay Area.
Societybookriot.com

Welcome To Romantic Reads Day!

We love a good love story, wherever they show up. The tension of the will-they, won't-they, the satisfaction of seeing two people find each other, the drama of "Can they make it work?" — we're here for it all. Accordingly, as we celebrate Romantic Reads Day, we're looking at romance across genres. Manga with romance and mystery, check; love poetry, got that; cooking with a side of swoon, you bet! (Plus obligatory Bridgerton references, of course.) We're even celebrating break-ups, because those are part of love stories too.
How They Write a Script: Richard Brooks

How They Write a Script: Richard Brooks

Another in the Go Into The Story series “How They Write a Script,” excerpts from interview with notable Hollywood screenwriters. Today we spotlight screenwriter, director, and novelist Richard Brooks (1912–19920. Here is a list of Brook’s extensive movie credits:. 1942. Men of Texas (Ray Enright). Additional dialogue. Sin Town (Ray...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Rotterdam 2021 June Part Review: BLOODSUCKERS, Romantic Horror Comedy

Emerging German writer-director Julian Radlmaier has already built a name for himself in a short span of his career. His two medium-length films, A Spectre Is Haunting Europe and Proletarian Winter's Tale, did rounds on the festival circuit. Furthermore, Radlmaier's first feature-length offering, Self-Criticism of a Bourgeois Dog, earned accolades and carved a niche of self-ironic political comedy.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for Fun Heist Flick TWIST Starring Raff Law and Michael Caine

A new trailer has been released for the fun heist film Twist, starring newcomer Raff Law and Oscar-winner Michael Caine (The Cider House Rules, The Dark Knight). The new take on the classic tale Oliver Twist also stars Rita Ora, Noel Clarke, Sophie Simnett, Jason Maza, and Franz Drameh with David Walliams and Lena Headey. It was directed by Martin Owen, from a script written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett.
On Writing

On Writing

“No one can teach you exactly how to write. Each person approaches creative writing differently. Every writer has his or her own method. I usually have a character or story idea inside my head for a long time (sometimes years) before I actually begin. I know where I’m starting and where I’m going but I never know what’s going to happen in the middle or if the ending will be what I imagined on the day I began to write. It’s the surprise that makes writing exciting for me. Other writers know everything before they begin. They make detailed outlines or have it all worked out in their heads before they put a word on paper. There is no right way or wrong way. There are a hundred different ways to tell the same story. Whatever works for you is okay.”
Triple Feature Movie Reviews

Triple Feature Movie Reviews

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the weekend’s #1 movie, was a colossal waste of my time. In the interest of not wasting too much of your time with my complaining, I’ve decided to chop down that review and offer two alternatives that are much more deserving of your time, though they will never get a weekend to call their own. With that in mind, I’ll get the big dud out of the way first…
Ravenna, NEKearney Hub

Romantic comedy filmed in Ravenna, to make its DVD premier at Annevar

RAVENNA — “#MyCorona,” a romantic comedy directed 100% remotely last year, will launch its DVD at Annevar next weekend in Ravenna, the filming location. Leveraging videoconference technology and other safety precautions, they were able to safely film a stay-at-home themed romantic comedy on a closed set at the Silicon Prairie Center Studios in Ravenna.
TV & VideosDecider

Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ on Netflix: Cast, Premiere Date, First Look Pictures, and More

Netflix is finally getting into the Jane Austen game with a brand new adaptation of Persuasion. Dakota Johnson will star in the film as Anne Elliot, the middle-child of a snooty aristocrat who is pressured to end her whirlwind engagement with a handsome naval officer. Years later, though, Anne is still unmarried, her family’s finances in ruin, and her long-lost beloved is now the rich and heroic Captain Wentworth. Can Anne rekindle a romance with the man she once rebuffed? Will a pretty young thing seduce Wentworth first? Or will someone else — like her handsome cousin — catch her eye?
Theater & DanceGrazia

An Ode To Julia Stiles, Film's Ultimate Relatable Teen Heroine

Last night Julia Stiles walked the red carpet at the New York premiere of her new film, The God Committee. MailOnline has called the forty-year-old actress, who looked fantastic in a black dress with white polka dots, 'unrecognisable'. Personally, I don't see it. To me, Julia Stiles is still very recognisable, still making quality work in both film and television spheres, and still very much the film starlet of my youth.