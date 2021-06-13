Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Sarcastic Tweets From Parents Who Are Done With Parenting

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They say having kids is the most rewarding thing you can do. But when you haven't slept in three years, you have spit up in your hair, and you can't even go to the bathroom without a tiny human following you, it's easy to forget why you became a parent in the first place. To all the parents out there who are losing their minds, humor might be the only thing left that will preserve your sanity, and luckily, you aren't alone. The funny parents of Twitter use sarcasm, sass, and wit to get through the trials and tribulations of parenting, and they are here for you. Welcome to this week's funniest parenting tweets, which will make you laugh, relate or roll your eyes.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Satirequeen Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Internet
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsamessagewithabottle.com

35 Funniest Parenting Memes + Tweets This Week

Welcome to another edition of “parents just barely making it,” better known as, “the funniest tweets and memes of the week.”. This morning, someone texted to ask how I was doing and I told them I was feeling pretty good because I “let myself sleep in until 6 am.”. It’s...
KidsPosted by
POPSUGAR

I'm the Parent Who Lets Their Kids Solve Their Own Playground Squabbles

If you see me at a local park or out and about with my kids, you may think I'm a free-range parent — and I'm okay with that. My parenting style is pretty low-key when I take the kids out to socialize with others. I try to give them the space and distance they need from me so that they can figure things out on their own and cultivate their own independence. That is our goal as parents, isn't it? To eventually send them out into the world without us so that they can live strong, happy, and independent lives?
Family RelationshipsLewiston Morning Tribune

Sometimes, parenting should be done like a business

Q. I don’t really know my son’s father. We met at a party and I don’t remember much else. Fast forward, and our son, Ian, is 4. (We had a DNA test.) Both of our lives are now very different: He is married with another child; I am a single mother.
Family Relationshipsava360.com

GRANDMA'S LIFE AND HACKS || Awesome PARENTING TIPS from moms and grandmas

Awesome life hacks from moms and grandmas. Grandma always knows what’s best for you, right? Today we want to share some fun hacks and relatable moments with you dedicated to grandmas and moms. It’s always interesting to see how grandparents react to new trends, so start watching this video to see how a grandmother reacted to a POP IT toy :) I’m sure you’ll love it! How many times have you asked your mom to give you some money, and she was not willing to do it???? But grandma... she’s always ready to support you anytime! She will never let you stay hungry, sad, penniless, and she really likes taking care of you! Even if you’re in your 30s ☺️ Let’s also see some fun pregnancy moments. Maybe you can relate to some of them. For me, it’s eating every freaking thing in the kitchen sometimes, even though I’m not pregnant???? Pregnant women and moms have many difficulties that we have no idea about or just don’t pay attention to. So let’s be more patient with them. Our moms and grandmas care about us, but in different ways❤️
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Tweets About The Hilariously Petty Things Parents Have Done

It’s impossible to take the high road 100% of the time, especially in the realm of parenting. Over the years, the funny parents of Twitter have shared the pettiest things they’ve done to their children or on their behalf. And many grown-ups have similarly tweeted about their parents’ pettiest acts.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Are your beliefs stopping you from being a better parent and person?

I want to start this post about limiting beliefs about a funny conversation I had with my husband the other day when I saw a picture of a dandelion. I said to him that if you put a dandelion in your bedroom at night, you’ll wet the bed. He looked at me liked I’d completely lost the plot! What was even stranger was that this popped into my mind from something I had heard as a child.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

What Parenting Lessons Have We Learnt from the Pandemic?

Despite the catastrophic loss of life and the restrictions to our daily lives, should we completely disregard all that these past eighteen months have taught us?. So, what lessons should be taking away from such a difficult period?. #1: Kids Can Thrive with More Downtime. Before the pandemic, increasingly packed...
Family RelationshipsSCNow

CITIZEN COLUMN: Frankenstein parents who are creating monsters

On the day before I wrote this column, I received a very disturbing phone call from one of my congregants. From the very sad and somber tone of her voice, I sensed it was bad or troublesome news. When you have dealt with people as long as I have, you develop a feel for certain things that they are expressing in their voice from the onset (even before they tell you the specifics and details of the matter).
RecipesPosted by
Motherly

4 parenting lessons I learned from my awesome dad

My dad, Bill, is an interesting character. He's a Wisconsonian who wears a cowboy hat as his signature look, he celebrated the anniversary of a nearly-catastrophic fall off of a roof by making Mr. Bill cookies ("Oh no!"), and one time when I was helping him clean up his apartment, I found a stack of printed-out recipes that seemed normal until, toward the bottom, I found build instructions for a taser. When I asked him why he wanted to build a taser, he innocently explained that he was trying to find a way to make a car run on water.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Parenting Expectations

I’m in an age where people are talking about kids constantly. ⁠ “We’re thinking of having kids!” ⁠ “Can this new place house kids?”⁠ “Can you come see the new baby?”⁠ With all this kid talking, there comes the expectations of parenthood. Especially the expectations of what that baby is going to be. This is where gendering first begins. ⁠ We will explore the ways parents’ anxiety, stress, and hope can affect the raising of a new unborn child.
Family Relationshipsmumsnet.com

Parents who are past the toddler stage......

This may have been done before but I could really do with some encouragement whilst I'm in the thick of raising my two toddlers. I know one day I'llook back and miss these years massively but easy to lose sight of things when all day it seems like I've just been passed from child to child breaking up fights, cleaning up messes etc etc.
Family Relationshipstoofab.com

Some Of The Best Parenting Advice From Famous Dads

"The greatest gift that I can give my children is the freedom to be who they are." Parenting can be a tough job, especially when you’re doing it for the first time. Even famous moms and dads are often filled with questions and concerns before welcoming their own bundle of joy. That’s why parents-to-be often turn to others for advice on everything from late nights with newborns to talking with toddlers.
Relationship Advicethrivingmarriages.com

10 Things Kids Learn from Their Parents’ Marriage

What do kids learn from their parents’ marriage? Not long ago, I was asked if I intentionally taught my kids about marriage. My answer was yes and no. Yes, there were times when we talked specifically about marriage (either ours or ones that our kids have observed). But for the most part, Cathy and I were wise enough to know that our kids were constantly watching and learning from us. Our actions (both good and bad) always taught them about marriage.
RecipesPosted by
Fatherly

A Parent’s Guide to TikTok’s Parental Controls

With about 2 billion users and counting, TikTok’s reach is mind-boggling. The short-form video app has spawned global trends ranging from dance challenges to sandwich recipes, pranks, parenting tips, and political activism. That reach has likely extended into your home and you’re not alone. Parents may be understandably hesitant to...
Family Relationshipsdistincttoday.net

People show off vintage photos of their parents and many joke they’re cooler than them

Nostalgic social media users shared photos of their parents in their prime as part of a touching Twitter trend. The thread was kickstarted by American journalist Adam Serwer’s photo of his own parents in the 1960s. He wrote: ‘My parents recently found this pic of them in the early 60s and now that I am grown I am forced to admit they were actually always cooler than me.’
Family Relationshipsrichhabits.net

Children Raised By Super Parents Excel in Life – Here’s What it Takes to be a Super Parent

When parenting goes right, children excel in life, are upstanding citizens and add tremendous value to society. According my my Rich Habits research, good parenting helps shortcut success. Children who are raised in stable, mentoring and loving households, grow up to beat the pants off their peers who were not so fortunate. Behind every successful child is a parent who mentored them to succeed.