Mia Bonta explains how a name shaped her - and it isn't Bonta

Oakland, CA…California Attorney General Rob Bonta today — as a result of a federal class action lawsuit challenging allegedly discriminatory “pre-placement” medical inquiries and exams used as a condition of hiring — announced filing an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit explaining the state’s robust anti-discrimination protections under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). The underlying lawsuit alleges that U.S. Healthworks Medical Group — allegedly the largest provider of occupational health services in California — and its successors unlawfully required job applicants to answer highly intrusive, non-job-related, and discriminatory health questions on behalf of prospective employers, including information about menstrual issues, hair loss, and disability status. In the friend-of-the-court brief, Attorney General Bonta highlights the harms of pre-employment screenings that are discriminatory and points out the potential negative repercussions the lower court’s ruling may have on all Californians, particularly those with disabilities, if it is adopted by the Ninth Circuit.