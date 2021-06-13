Cancel
Two New Species of Ancient, Burrowing Mammal Ancestors Discovered in China

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
scitechdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article120-million-year-old animals evolved ‘scratch digging’ traits independently. A joint research team led by Dr. Fangyuan Mao and Dr. Chi Zhang from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. Jin Meng from the American Museum of Natural History have discovered two new species of mammal-like, burrowing animals that lived about 120 million years ago in what is now northeastern China.

scitechdaily.com
