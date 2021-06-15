Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Arndale bombing: 25 years on, Manchester still waits for answers

By Colin Drury
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qinSL_0aStG30m00

It was the biggest bomb ever exploded in peacetime England: so vast that no building within half a mile is thought to have been left undamaged.

Twenty-five years ago on Tuesday, the IRA detonated a device that would rip a gaping hole in Manchester city centre. So massive was the 3,300lb monster – planted in a truck outside the Arndale shopping centre – that the blast could be heard 15 miles away.

No one died that day thanks to a police operation which saw more than 80,000 people evacuated in little more than an hour. following a phoned-in warning. Yet the devastation was immense: some 216 people were injured, while estimates suggest the cost of the damage was close to a billion pounds.

Now, a quarter of a century on from the carnage, one question remains horribly unanswered: why was no one ever brought to justice for the attack on their city?

“I am sure the security services know who did this and I think it got caught up in the peace process,” says Graham Stringer, who led the council here between 1984 and 1996 and who is today MP for the city’s Blackley and Broughton constituency. “It’s appalling. In a democratic society, for someone to blow up the centre of a major city and injure hundreds of people, and then get away with it? It is wrong.”

The suggestion is that, while both Greater Manchester Police and Special Branch investigations identified the prime suspect – indeed GMP submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service – he was never arrested because of fears it could derail ongoing peace negotiations in Northern Ireland. The man – later named by an outraged Manchester Evening News – was effectively allowed to remain free without even being arrested or questioned.

“I realise to accomplish a peace deal compromises had to be made and amnesties had to be agreed,” says Stringer, whose own mother was injured in the blast. “But justice should be seen to be done. If bombers are going to be let off then we should at least know who is being let off and why and what the greater benefit of that is… I do think somebody should have been [prosecuted] even if they never got sent to jail.”

In the years since, Greater Manchester Police has said there is no longer any “realistic possibility” of a prosecution.

“I think the security services should either say why they are not pursuing it or pursue it still,” adds Stringer. “This was a heinous crime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSt6e_0aStG30m00

The day itself – 15 June 1996 – was a bright and sunny Saturday.

In London, that afternoon, England would play Scotland as part of the Euro 96 football tournament. In Manchester, thousands of German and Russian fans were arriving to see their countries play at Old Trafford the next day.

It was against this backdrop that just before 10am, a man with an Irish accent phoned Granada TV, Sky News, Salford University, North Manchester General Hospital and Gardai in Dublin to inform them that a bomb had been planted in the city centre. He gave a location and used a code word known to the security services.

In what still perhaps ranks as one of GMP’s finest moments, officers swung into action. The deadly lorry was almost immediately identified – it was parked between the Arndale and Marks and Spencer – and a mammoth evacuation operation carried out.

“Officers worked in close proximity to the bomb-carrying vehicle for a prolonged period,” Chief Superintendent Peter Harris later said in tribute. “They acted in the very highest traditions of the service and undoubtedly helped save lives”.

It was, it’s worth emphasising, no easy task.

So inured had the British public become to IRA bomb scares over the preceding two decades that people were known to ignore clear-out orders. One hairdresser refused to let his clients leave his salon because they still had chemicals in their hair, while a group of workmen wanted to stay put because they were on double time for working the weekend. At the Manchester Evening News office, journalists told police they could not leave – they had a paper to get out.

Yet as the hour ticked on, the streets and shops did indeed empty.

By 11am, with the evacuation as complete as could be, army bomb disposal experts were on the scene. One of their robots was working on defusing the device when, at 11.17am, time ran out.

“The boom – I’ve never heard anything like it and hope I never do again,” says Maurice Swanick, whose family ran (and still run) the central Peveril of the Peak pub. “You didn’t just hear it. You felt it. I can’t describe it. It came into your gut.”

More than 700 buildings were damaged in total. Marks and Spencer and the west face of the Arndale were more or less destroyed entirely. A neighbouring office block would later have to be pulled down. The bus station never reopened. Historic buildings, including the Corn Exchange and Chetham’s School of Music, were all scarred and would require millions of pounds worth of renovations afterwards. Part of the roof of Manchester Cathedral was blown off.

“The scene was just devastation,” says Jon Moxham, a lay clerk at the cathedral. “There was glass and concrete everywhere. I remember a chair half hanging out of an office block where there should have been a wall.”

The 53-year-old’s parents were visiting him that week from Bath. “When my dad saw it all, he actually started crying. This was someone who had lived through the war.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1Pzm_0aStG30m00

What happened next has been widely praised as an exemplary way to recover from such an attack.

The city still held that Germany-Russia football match the next day in a show of defiance, while within a week Marks and Spencer had pledged to build back bigger and better. The then deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine vowed John Major ’s Conservative government would do whatever was required to turn the carnage into an opportunity, and Labour council leader Richard Leese held him at his word. Together, the pair forged a plan which would ultimately see more than £500m invested in Manchester and lead to the creation of its flagship Millennium Quarter.

Crucially, too, ordinary people here refused to be cowed. They showed the same resilience and spirit of togetherness which, 21 years later would be on display following the arena terrorist attack.

Yet that question of justice never being done remains.

Paul Horrocks was deputy editor of the Manchester Evening News at the time of the bomb and editor when, in 1999, the paper named the prime suspect on its front page.

“We made the decision to publish because we thought the people of Manchester deserved to know that there was a prime suspect and that that prime suspect was never going to be prosecuted,” the 67-year-old says today. “That was the basis of our judgement: people had a right to know who had detonated a bomb in their city.”

Yet even after the naming, no arrests were ever made. Indeed, because of subsequent legal actions, newspapers cannot name that suspect today. For Manchester, it means the wait for justice goes on.

“I suspect,” says Horrocks with a resigned sigh, “nothing new will ever emerge on this now. I think [the authorities’] minds were made up on this long ago.”

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Ira#Gmp#Manchester Evening News#German#Russian#Irish#Granada Tv#Sky News#Salford University#British#The Corn Exchange#Chetham#School Of Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Arndale bombing: Police remain ‘committed’ to catching IRA terrorist 25 years after Manchester attack

Police chiefs in Manchester have said they remain “absolutely committed” to catching the terrorist behind the 1996 IRA bomb that destroyed a swathe of the city centre.Tuesday is the 25th anniversary of the blast which caused an estimated £1 billion worth of damage and injured some 216 people. The device – planted in a trucked parked next to the Arndale shopping centre – was the largest bomb ever exploded in peacetime England. But despite Greater Manchester Police passing a file to the Crown Prosecution Service which named a prime suspect soon after the attack, no-one has ever been charged.Some in...
Public SafetyBBC

Manchester Arndale stabbings: Man charged after three injured

A man has been charged with wounding three people and attempting to wound two others at Manchester's Arndale Centre. Two women and a man were treated in hospital after being stabbed at the shopping centre on 11 October 2019. Raphael Chevelleau, of no fixed address, remains detained under the Mental...
Public SafetyBBC

Manchester 1996 bombing: 'New, albeit limited' leads investigated

A review of evidence collected after the Manchester bomb has produced "new, albeit limited, investigative opportunities", police have said on the 25th anniversary of the attack. No-one has ever been charged over the Provisional IRA attack on 15 June 1996, which left hundreds injured. Det Ch Supt Dominic Scally said...
Public SafetyBBC

Manchester Arena Inquiry: 'Very little need for strategy' after bomb

An ambulance commander "provided no leadership" for two hours after the Manchester Arena bomb because there was "very little" need for strategic thinking, the attack inquiry has heard. North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) deputy director Neil Barnes told a hearing he had waited for a tactical report before leaving home.
LawTelegraph

Manchester terror bombing victims set to launch multi-million pound lawsuits

Victims of the Manchester Arena bombing will launch multi-million pound lawsuits against the venue's owners and security company in the wake of a damning inquiry report published this week. The chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry is expected to make a series of devastating criticisms of the police and security...
Public SafetyWiredpr News

The Manchester Arena bombing “had to be identified as a threat” UK news

A report on the May 2017 attack says there were “missed opportunities” to prevent or mitigate its “destructive impact”. Salman Abedi, who was to be identified as a security threat as a security threat, detonated an explosive device at the Manchester Arena in the UK on the night thousands of people were leaving the Ariana Grande concert, the 2017 public inquiry into the deadly attack has ended.
Public SafetyThe Manhattan Mercury

Inquiry slams security faults before Manchester Arena attack

LONDON — A public inquiry into a mass attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in northwest England concluded Thursday that “serious shortcomings” by venue operators, security staff and police helped a suicide bomber who killed 22 people carry out his “evil intentions.”. Retired judge John Saunders, who is leading...
Traveltribuneledgernews.com

Scottish government criticized over Manchester travel ban

London (PA Media/dpa) Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused the Scottish Government of "hypocrisy" over a travel ban to the North West. Nicola Sturgeon announced on Friday all non-essential travel to Manchester and Salford would be banned from Monday, but the Labour mayor said he or his administration were not contacted before the announcement.
TravelBBC

'Hypocrisy': Manchester mayor accuses Scotland on travel ban

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has accused the Scottish government of hypocrisy, after it banned Scots from non-essential travel to and from parts of the city. Speaking to Nick Robinson on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, he said he will be writing to the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, to demand compensation.
Travelcumnockchronicle.com

Scotland to Manchester Covid travel ban comes into force

A travel ban between Scotland and Manchester and Salford has come into effect today after Nicola Sturgeon announced the plans on Friday. Scotland's First Minister said the travel restrictions had been introduced due to high levels of Covid in the Greater Manchester region. The travel ban has sparked anger from...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Manchester Arena attack inquiry: Terrorist should have been identified as threat before bombing that killed 22

Police, security staff and the operators of Manchester Arena missed numerous opportunities to prevent the 2017 bombing, or significantly reduce the death toll, a public inquiry has found.Months of hearings have laid out harrowing details of how Salman Abedi was able to lay in wait during an Ariana Grande concert, before detonating his homemade device as young fans flooded out to be collected by their loved ones.The blast killed 22 victims, including children as young as eight, and injured hundreds more in the deadliest terror attack to strike Britain since the 2005 London bombings.A report published on Thursday listed...
TravelNWI.com

Scottish leader defends Manchester travel ban after backlash

LONDON (AP) — Scotland's leader has defended the ban on non-essential travel between the country and the northwestern England city of Manchester after its mayor lambasted the decision and called for businesses to be compensated. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday that the ban on people from Manchester and...
TravelBBC

Covid: Salford woman cancels Scotland honeymoon over travel ban

A bride-to-be who has cancelled her honeymoon due to the travel ban between Scotland and Manchester and Salford said she was "disappointed and upset". The Scottish government said the non-essential travel ban was a public health measure, based on Covid levels. Rachel Godiff, from Salford, had already rearranged her honeymoon...
WorldBillboard

Security Missed Chances to Stop Bombing at Ariana Grande Manchester Concert, Inquiry Finds

LONDON — Security teams missed multiple chances to prevent a suicide bomb attack outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in 2017, a public inquiry has found. The terror attack on May 22, 2017, caused 22 people to die and more than 800 to be injured, many of them children. It happened at the end of a sold-out Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena (also now known as AO Arena) when bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made explosive device in the venue foyer as fans were exiting the building.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Second man arrested after BBC journalist chased by protesters

A second man has been arrested following an incident which saw BBC journalist chased by anti-lockdown protesters in central London.The 62-year-old was detained on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 4A of the Public Order Act, according to the Metropolitan Police.It is the second arrest made following footage shared on social media showed demonstrators confronting Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt near Richmond Terrace and Whitehall in the capital.Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, was forced to run through the mob beyond a line of police officers to get away from a group of protesters on Monday last...