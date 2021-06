I have read the existing City of HB Muni code 17.08.020. With all we have learned, and continue to learn from Covid in 2020 to date I believe this entire code should be re-evaluated. One quick fix I suggest is in section 8, replace 120 V with 240 V. I recently installed a "hot-shot" instant water heater in a commercial building in Los Angeles. 240 V is more efficient and more cost-effective. 240 V is also needed for efficient car chargers. The language about "home crafts" is unnecessarily limiting. There are numerous specialty tools that could be considered beyond the scope of "home crafts" that may be necessary for a small home business that meets all other permit criteria. In summary, the proposed change is good but it seems now would be the time to consider an extensive evaluation and update of 17.08.020.