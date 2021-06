There’s no question that the video game industry has seen obstacles since March 2020. Once Covid starting shutting down offices and moving development teams, it’s been a gamble as to whether your most anticipated game would indeed arrive on its announced release date – if ever. That could have been the case for Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. Jankenteam and Merge Games had revealed the platformer back in June of 2020 as the global pandemic began to ravage the world. However, if there was some sort of silver lining to it all, it’s the fact that the modernized Alex Kidd is indeed launching. In fact, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX has a new, sooner release date of June 22, instead of its previously planned launch on June 24.