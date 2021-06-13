Finger Lakes Art Council: Mary Pasqua Waldron's many talents

Mary Pasqua Waldron, who has experience in a variety of dance styles, musical theater, yoga and personal training, explained why she recently added a meditation podcast to her mix of services. “I created ‘Empowered Living’ because I want people to live their best lives, and to be the person they wish to be. The podcast developed because of the quarantine. I had less work and more spare time, and I knew people were hurting. Meditation helps us to reset our lives and come to peace with ourselves.”